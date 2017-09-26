6 time management hacks from Reddit – for fitting in sleep, exercise, friends and work

Sometimes it feels like it’s almost impossible to succeed in all areas of life. Sure, your social and work life might be on point at the moment, but that’s when something slips, like your health or sleep.

These core areas of life – friends, work or study, exercise and catching the right amount of Zs – are incredibly hard to balance.

Luckily, people are taking to Reddit to share their tips on how to fit it all in without losing your mind, and you’re going to want to take note.

1. Don’t delay

Lots of people put off boring chores until the very last minute. Even if you pretend they’re not there, you still have to do them at some point – and better sooner rather than later.

For Reddit user Ike_Snopes, doing boring things now frees up so much time later. They posted: “Find reasons to do it now, not reasons to do it later. You will be surprised at how much you can do in not too much time. The left over time is great.”

While Lilday’s rule of thumb will also help your productivity: “If something will take two minutes or less, do it now.”

2. Do meal prep

Lunch for the week ahead… paprika chicken stir fry with brown rice – – – – #mealprepping#lunchtime#instafood#cleaneatinglife#cleaneatingplan#healthylifestyles#mealprep#preppinglikeaboss#girlgains#preworkout#preworkoutmeal#healthyeating#eatwell#eatcleangetlean#eathealthy#foodie#leanin15#chickenstirfry#healthychoices#mealpreplife#gymdiet#bodbuildingdiet#leanin15recipe#feta#brownrice#gains#healthylunch#cleaneating#eatclean#eatingclean A post shared by Lara (@getleanwithlara) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Some people eat to live, and others live to eat. Whatever your style might be, you still need to somehow manage a fairly balanced diet.

The key to this without using up all of your precious time? According to TheBFD: “Meals and meal planning. It’s easy to burn a lot of time each day just cooking and eating. Meal prepping (or at least preparing large enough portions to last you multiple meals) is a huge time saver.”

An added bonus is that you’ll save lots of money too.

3. Make lists

When you’re busy, it’s altogether too easy to lose perspective as you begin to feel snowed under by all your commitments and tasks. It might sound like pretty middle of the road advice, but so many people on Reddit are firm proponents of list-making.

TheBFD says: “Make a daily and weekly list of what you NEED to get accomplished. Obviously, there’s only so much you can accomplish daily. Decide what needs to be done today and use whatever free time you have to work on the longer term goals once you get through the daily list.”

For Alex_G_Music, it’s also all about priorities: “Plan your days by prioritising the most important things you want to get done and allotting a sensible amount of time to do them.

“Splitting your days into manageable chunks makes achieving what you want feel more feasible. With regard to studying or chores, having an allotted time can keep you more focused and help avoid procrastination.”

And for billybuford, lists mean that there’s no way you can escape the task at hand: “If you write it down and plan ahead it works. If you ‘hope to find time’ throughout the day you won’t.”

4. Be strict with yourself

I should learn the fine art of self control and discipline — Sadé. 🌻 (@SadeLeaha) September 22, 2017

If you’re going to make all these lists and achieve all your goals, it’s inevitable that you’ll need to adopt a certain level of self-discipline.

Walknasty puts it plainly: “Don’t let yourself veg out until you’ve accomplished what you need/want to that day.”

For BlameItOnMemphis, there is one particular thing you need to be strict about, otherwise you won’t get anything done – “Get off the internet. Huge time waster.”

5. Learn how to multitask

Struggling to fit everything in? Why not be sneaky and combine some of the things you need to do.

Halfadash6 says: “You can combine ‘seeing friends’ with ‘studying’ and ‘gym’.” Shenaniganz08 follows along a similar theme with the advice: “Be social when you can. I’m going to need to eat three meals a day, so I might as well eat dinner with family and friends.”

Tlease181 also advocates multitasking but instead of combining things you need to do, find ways to enrich yourself when doing boring stuff. They say: “Always have a book on hand in case you can score a seat on the subway,” so you can net some valuable skills when doing your necessary commute.

6. Make time for yourself

It’s time I do me , Fw just me, and worry about what’s important for Me 💯 — Netteee🌹 (@nette_41) September 22, 2017

Most importantly, you’ve got to make sure you don’t neglect the most important thing – yourself.

It’s so easy to burn out when you’re juggling everything you need to do, so within all your plans to get a promotion/have enough sleep/find the cure for cancer make sure that you table downtime for yourself. If you don’t, there will come a breaking point when everything topples over.

TheBFD says: “Plan time for you. If you just grind all day everyday you can easily burn yourself out. Find time to do the things you enjoy, just moderate it.”