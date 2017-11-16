6 reasons why you should stop breastfeeding way before your child reaches the age of 3

Tamara Ecclestone has given viewers a real insight into her lavish life in new reality TV show Tamara’s World, on ITVBe on Wednesdays.

There’s the 50 staff, the personal assistants, the dogs, her relationship with husband Jay Rutland and the breastfeeding of her daughter Sophia (or Fifi for short).

Breastfeeding is a subject that’s often shrouded in controversy, not least when the child being fed is 3-years-old…

“As soon as Fifi was born, she headed straight to the boob. It’s’s such a natural thing and we should continue,” says Tamara. “It’s not just about food, it’s about comfort, and I think that’s really important for mother and child. It’s the right thing for me and Fifi, and you just have to get on with it and not care about what anyone else thinks.”

It’s lucky she feels that way, as lots of viewers were a bit shocked by her actions.

breastfeeding at 3 years so fifi can stop when she is ready? Will she only go to school when she is ready? #TamarasWorld — Asha Samuel (@ashasamuel01) November 15, 2017

Breastfeeding at 3 years old? Really? #TamarasWorld — Jo Conway xx (@Joanne_Conway) November 15, 2017

And who can blame them? Many mums who’ve breastfed are utterly repulsed. Here’s why…

1. Once babies get teeth, they can bite your nipples

Many mums have experienced serious pain when breastfeeding – it can be a very difficult thing to master and when you don’t produce enough milk, babies don’t latch on properly or you get mastitis, it hurts so much it makes you cry. But when teeth get involved? You’re just asking for trouble.

2. It looks bizarre

A baby breastfeeding in a woman’s arms is one of the most natural images you can think of. But a three-foot child, awkwardly lolled over and twisted around its mother’s lap so it can suck on her boobs is not.

3. Everyone’s wondering whether you’re enjoying the feeding more than the child

Let’s be honest, we’re all thinking it. Anyone who continues to breastfeed a child when they’re not a baby anymore might just be doing it because they like it. And that’s not a good reason to keep doing it.

4. Your partner might feel odd about it too

It’s highly likely your partner is a big fan of your boobs. Do you think they’ll still see them in the same way if they constantly have another person attached to them?

5. It makes children obsessed with boobs

There’s nothing more awkward that a child fondling your breasts when you’re trying to have a chat with a friend or colleague. But that is what seems to happen when kids are breastfed until later stages. If they’re not getting your attention, they might decide it’s feed time.

6. You need to get your life back

If your child is three and you’re still breastfeeding, they’re in control. They’re demanding when you sit down and give them some milk, what you eat – because you’re passing it on to them, and stopping you from drinking booze (and let’s be honest, most mums with 3-year-olds need a drink from time to time). It’s time to claim your life back, get back the time it depletes and be the person in charge.