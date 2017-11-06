6 questions you should ask yourself before getting back together with your ex

Everyone knows that breakups aren’t fun, but even worse than the pain of saying goodbye is the niggling feeling that you’ve made a huge mistake.

Usually, clarity and a good deal of soul-searching helps both parties see that the breakup was a good decision in time, but when feelings of regret and nostalgia persist, it understandably has you wondering whether you should try and give it another go.

This week, childhood sweethearts Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted out and about in LA together, fuelling rumours that they’ve rekindled their on-again, off-again romance.

While nobody wants to run straight back to an old love and watch the whole thing go up in flames again, sometimes time apart can actually make a relationship stronger.

So when is it healthy to get back together with an ex?

To help you figure things out, divorce expert Kate Daly outlines six questions you should always ask before reconciling with a former flame.

1. Did your partner fulfil your needs?

The first question you need to ask yourself is whether the relationship really fulfilled your needs on a day-to-day basis. This means truly considering whether your ex was emotionally supportive to you, as well being genuinely concerned for your welfare and happiness. Every relationship should always be built on the solid foundations of love, trust, respect, willingness to communicate, empathy and commitment. If they aren’t there – don’t go back.

2. Have you overcome what went wrong the first time?

If the basics were in place but the relationship faltered, you need ask yourself honestly what went wrong. Do you both agree on why it ended? The chances are that if you don’t, reconciling won’t work. Sometimes relationships are tested by factors that are outside of your control, like living long distances from each other because of work commitments. If you both think there are lifestyle factors in the way that can be changed, then make the effort to change them before jumping back in.

Has enough time passed? (Thinkstock/PA)

3. Have you taken time to figure out what makes you happy?

Expecting someone else to make you happy can be difficult if you don’t really know yourself. When you go through a breakup, it’s tempting to fix the pain by immediately getting back together and forgetting the reasons you parted in the first place. This inevitably means the problems that caused you to breakup will continue to persist. Both you and your ex need to spend a good deal of time on your own to get some distance from the relationship. From here, you can figure out your own needs and what really makes you happy – and whether your ex fits into that plan.

4. How does it feel if you imagine life without your partner?

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side and relationships are full of ups and downs. If you’ve spent time picturing what life would be like (both practically and emotionally) without your partner, and it’s a reality you’re OK with, then the relationship might be better left in the past.

Can you imagine life without them? (Thinkstock/PA)

5. Did you resolve your arguments?

Most couples bicker, but persistent arguments are a red flag. Ask yourself how fundamental these arguments were, and whether you truly resolved the bickering when a fight ensued. It’s natural to disagree from time to time, but if the arguments outweigh the good times and the same issues arise, then maybe it’s time to move on. Being able to resolve conflict is a fundamental part of any relationship.

6. Do you actually want to make things work?

A relationship can’t work unless you’re both really committed. You have to mutually and maturely believe that you can be happy together, and agree that your a relationship supports both of your dreams and goals.

A major decision like this requires dedication, so set aside time and headspace with no distractions (yep, I’m afraid you can’t do this type of thinking effectively in front of the TV or wedged into a train on your commute).

Take time to methodically contemplate what you want from the relationship. Then you’ll know whether stoking an old flame has any real prospect of making you both genuinely happy, or if it’s really best forgotten.