6 essential sights you can’t miss in Gran Canaria

With year-round average temperatures of 22C and just a few days of rainfall, Gran Canaria attracts Europeans as reliably as a golfer does lightning in a storm.

But besides beaches, sea and constant sun, what else does this Spanish island, resting just off north-west Africa, actually offer?

1. Bandama caldera

Situated in the north-east – around 20 minutes’ drive from capital Las Palmas – this caldera is easy to visit if you hire your own car (essential to explore the island on your own time).

This was the last volcano to erupt on Menorca, some 4,000-5,000 years ago, leaving a 1km-wide crater. What was once molten, scorched earth is now lined with vineyards and verdant meadows bursting with lemon and orange trees.

There are around a dozen local bodegas serving home-grown vino and traditional food in rustic, stone-wall farmhouses with beam rafters.

Most require advance booking, but the Hoyos de Bandama winery is open to walk-ins. For a full tour and tasting session (€10), book ahead.

The renowned Caldera dry white wine costs from €10 per bottle.

After lunch, follow a walking path to the top of the crater where you can drink in stunning views.

The 40-minute trek is reasonably tough, especially in the beating sun, so pack plenty of water.

2. Boat tours

Take a day trip from Arguineguín to Maspalomas, hugging the edge of the south coast, gliding through azure sea, seeing life at the island’s edge.

Arguineguín is bustling with life, while Maspalomas is best known for its seemingly endless stretches of sand dunes, which form part of a National Reserve.

From Arguineguín, you can also take sunset and dolphin cruises as well as fishing trips, while in nearby Puerto de Mogán, it’s possible to join a Yellow Submarine adventure.

Underwater, catch glimpses of brightly coloured fish while floating past a sunken shipwreck. A 40-minute trip costs from €31.50 for adults and €16 for children.

3. The Valley of a Thousand Palms

Drive the GC 60 for incredible views (Thomas Hornall/PA)

The GC 60 – with San Bartolome to the north and Maspalomas to the south – is a tortuous road that climbs and climbs before unfolding into a panoramic, breathtaking vista.

The winding road cuts through the Fataga ravine in the middle of the island, home to La Baranda camel safari park (€30 adults; €15 children).

Here you can ride the humped creatures through 300-year-old forests, exploring a large conservation reserve where papaya and mango grow.

Rides are between 20 minutes and an hour, with free parking and the option of a barbecue afterwards.

4. The village of Fataga

All white and terracotta, this tiny, quiet town is blissfully authentic – and there’s not a hint of tacky tourism.

The El Albaricoque restaurant (Calle Néstor Álamo) has a sun-catching terrace with a fountain that overlooks rolling hills.

The tranquil lunch spot – which closes at 5pm – serves tapas dishes (€5 each) with a glass of wine (from €3).

Try the spiced fish and richly buttered garlic prawns with crispy, soft-fried cheese, followed by salted skin-on potatoes covered in tangy tomato sauce.

5. Vegueta old town

In the heart of the capital Las Palmas lies the old town, Vegueta, which dates back to the late 15th century.

The Gothic-style Santa Ana Cathedral dominates the main square, surrounded by cafes and buildings which are all faded yellows, whites, and peeled pinks.

A few streets along lies the ornate Casa de Colón (Columbus House) which houses nautical artefacts and instruments. It’s rumoured the famous explorer stopped at the spot in 1492 while one of his ships was being repaired.

Within walking distance, you can find the the Castillo de la Luz (Castle of Light), a late-medieval stone fortress used to repel invaders.

6. Roque Nublo

Roque Nublo (Thomas Hornall/PA)

Right in the centre of the island is the landmark Roque Nublo, which translates as ‘cloud rock’, because it’s often swallowed from view.

It’s around a 40-minute, relatively comfortable, trek to the top of one of Gran Canaria’s highest points.

Get here on a cloudless day and the views are spectacular: Great volcanoes, small towns and vast reservoirs all open up in front of you.

The car park at the foot of the mountain – La Goleta, off the GC 60 – gets very busy, so make sure to arrive early to get a spot.