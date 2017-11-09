6 easy ways to trick yourself into becoming a morning person

In an ideal world, we’d all be the type of people that spring out of bed as soon as the alarm goes off, with the energy to blast through a gym session, whip up a healthy breakfast and have 30 minutes to meditate before serenely arriving at work.

But the reality is, most people start the day by hitting the snooze button several times, throwing on some clothes at the last possible moment and relying on coffee to power them through those groggy early hours.

Some of the world’s most successful people are ridiculously early risers. Apple CEO Tim Cook gets out of bed at 3.45am to get ahead on his emails. Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s alarm goes off at 5.45am, while Richard Branson wakes with the sunrise. Clearly, there’s something magical about making the most of the morning hours.

But if you struggle to crack open an eyelid when the sun comes up, let alone a smile, how can you transform yourself into one of these disciplined beings?

Luckily, there are a few steps you can take to help yourself become a motivated morning person. Here’s how to make it happen…

1. Set yourself a bedtime

not even an exaggeration #tired #bedtime #lovesleep #neverenough ???? A post shared by Tara Lee Halpin (@taraaaalee) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:54am PST

Getting up earlier means committing to going to bed on time. It’s no wonder you struggle to wake up in the morning if you’re not getting a healthy amount of rest each night. Most people need seven to nine hours of sleep per night, so work out a plan that means you can get an optimal amount of time under the duvet that works for you. Once your bedtime arrives, there’s just one rule: make sure you stick to it. If you struggle to keep track, set an alarm; iPhones now come with a bedtime feature that will gently prompt you when it’s time to hit the hay.

2. Design a fitness plan

Feeling extremely grateful I get to wake up in the morning & practise Yoga. I don't know what I would do without my practice. ?? What makes you happy? What are you grateful for? Wearing @lululemonausnz Mat @corkleaf A post shared by SAM | YOGA TEACHER (@thepritiyogi) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

One of the best things about waking up early in the morning is that you can get your workout done and dusted, so you don’t have to worry about it later on in the day. All that exercise is a great way to start the day on a natural high too, releasing feel-good endorphins that can eliminate that grumpy early-morning feeling. If the thought of hitting the treadmill at the crack of dawn feels like a chore you’d rather sleep through, switch up your routine to make fitness something you’re excited to get out of bed for. Book yourself into a calendar of new classes – you could try a session of sunrise yoga or an early-morning barre class. It could even be as simple as changing your running route so that you see new things on your way.

3. Make your room a screen-free environment

Raise your hand if you’re guilty of idly scrolling through Instagram last thing at night and first thing in the morning? While you might think your phone habit is helping you wind-down after a busy day, it’s actually really unhealthy to bombard your eyes with screens in the bedroom. Light plays an important role in the regulation of our circadian rhythms, and smartphones emit blue light which suppresses melatonin (the hormone that induces drowsiness). Not only is looking at your phone before bed actually keeping you awake, but having it charging next to you at night means you’ll be all the more tempted to procrastinate in bed when you wake up in the morning.

4. Have a 15-minute prep session before bed

You’re not sure where you left your keys, you can’t remember if you have any clean underwear, and you’re pretty sure you can’t go another day without washing your hair… Sometimes the thought of going to work isn’t the reason you don’t want to get out of bed; it’s the feeling of not wanting to have to deal with the chaos you’ve left yourself to deal with. Feeling more motivated to get up in the morning can be as simple as dedicating 15 minutes before bed to lay out your clothes for the next day, pack your bag, and organise your things.

5. Go for a protein-laden breakfast

To be the best version of yourself first thing in the morning, it’s a good idea to eat a healthy breakfast. Protein and wholegrain-packed breakfasts, such as baked eggs, salmon bagels and Greek yogurt, will give you a quick hit of energy and keep you going throughout the day. Setting aside 20 minutes to peacefully enjoy breakfast, while listening to your favourite podcast or reading a chapter of a book, will also put your brain in a happier, more relaxed state before you face the day.

6. Put the heating on a timer

How are you today my beautiful Friends? Have a great day everyone! ?? . #breakfast#breakfasttime#oatmeal#healthyfood#healthylife#healthyeating#healthybreakfast#food#foodporn#foodlover#foodstagram#foodstyling#foodie#foodiegram#bed#bedroom#coffee#coffeegram#coffeelife#coffeelove#coffeetime#coffeelovers#ig_mood#igaddict#igersdaily#thatsdarling#darlingmovement#inspo#instagood#instalike A post shared by Kasia Bedzinska (@minimaliving) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:36am PST

Now winter’s arrived, one of the best excuses for staying in bed is that it’s simply too cold to get out from under the covers. Make the effort of rolling to the bathroom less painful by setting your central heating on a timer, so the rest of your home is just as warm and inviting as your bed when you wake.

Now you have no excuses…