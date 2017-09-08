6 catwalk-inspired beauty trends you’re going to want to try this autumn

It’s six months since the autumn/winter catwalk shows, which means the high street shops are now full of clothes inspired by the designer collections.

It also means it’s time to experiment with the creative concepts the beauty pros came up with backstage at fashion week – and the good news is you might already have some of the tools needed to recreate these looks at home.

In fact, there’s a good chance you do, because AW17 marks the return of some enduring – and very appealing – ideas, though given a different spin for the new season.

And if you don’t have what you need? Then we’ve got the product recommendations for you.

From make-up to hair and nails, here are six autumn beauty trends to try now.

1. Red versus pink

Giambattista Valli AW17 (MAC/PA)

Red is dominating on the fashion front this season but in terms of beauty, the spectrum runs from darkest crimson to neon pink. It’s all about how you apply it – take your cue from Giambattista Valli or Preen and dab on a wet, inky stain, or go for ultra-defined edges and matte colour like the girls at Chalayan and Christian Cowan.

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in High Drama, £17.50

(MAC/PA)

2. Bright eyes

Mary Katrantzou AW17 (MAC/PA)

A splash of aqua at Mary Katrantzou, thick red lines at Oscar de la Renta and Prabal Gurung, two-toned wings at Marco de Vincenzo – if it’s rainbow brights you’re after, there are plenty of eye make-up options for autumn. Whether cream or powder, the colour must be highly pigmented, but the application needn’t necessarily be precise – this is about freedom, not restriction.

3ina The Color Kajal 404, £8.95

(3ina/PA)

3. Black eyes

Chloe AW17 (MAC/PA)

No, not the bruised kind. This isn’t Halloween make-up, it’s about creating a seductive ‘morning after’ smudge, as seen at Elie Saab, Chloe and Molly Goddard. How? With lashings of jet-black eye pencil and powder shadow, then a hint of colour or shimmer to give a polished edge.

Pur On Point Eyeliner Pencil in Heartless, £16, BeautyBay

(Pur/PA)

4. Romantic rebellion

Antonio Berardi AW17 (MAC/PA)

As for hair, the words romantic and rebellious were quoted by many a stylist to explain the tousled (verging on tangled), braided and waved ‘dos seen at Antonio Berardi, Alberta Ferretti, Mark Fast and Bora Aksu. Volume is key to create this undone look, so a decent mousse is a must.

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Full Form Mousse, £22, LookFantastic

(Bumble and Bumble/PA)

5. Next to nothing make-up

Max Mara AW17 (MAC/PA)

This may sound like yet another rehash of the ‘no make-up make-up’ trend, but it’s not. It’s about using delicate apricot and peaches-and-cream shades to enhance your complexion and features. Max Mara and Marques’Almeida did it beautifully on the eyelids, while the flushed cheeks at Blue Marine and Salvatore Ferragamo were super flattering.

MUA Blush Perfection in Riot, £3, Superdrug

(MUA/PA)

6. Nail art

Sound the alarm: nail art is back. In a big way. OK, there were still plenty of short, nude nails on show, but the most exciting manis were found at Jeremy Scott (long red talons), Sophia Webster (frosted with sparkly tips), and Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs (logos painted on – so Nineties, of course). The easiest way to get the look? Stick on a handful of fakes, the more extravagant the better.

Elegant Touch Opulence Ruby Royal, £8.95, FeelUnique