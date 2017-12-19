5-year-old calls the police to report the Grinch stealing Christmas

A five-year-old boy from Mississippi called 911 to report that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

Tylon has been watching a youtube clip of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ on his phone and decided that it would be best to ring the police and report the Dr. Seuss character for his crimes.

After he hung up the phone he told his mom that he had made the call but she refused to believe him.

Until a knock came to the door and officer Lauren Develle requested to talk to "the little boy to called to say the Grinch was going to steal his Christmas”.

Tylon’s brother captioned the entire call on video and posted it to Facebook with the caption, “I can NOT make this up!!! My 5-year-old brother called the police and said that the Grinch is stealing people Christmas and he doesn’t want him to steal his”.

“They really came to our house!”

About time someone reported him for his crimes.