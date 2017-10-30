5 things you can’t miss when down under in Darwin

The port city of Darwin is known as Australia’s “gateway to Asia” – and the vibe is positively cosmopolitan. From the serene waterfront to the raucous nightlife of Mitchell Street, the city’s relatively small population punches well above its weight.

Here are five things to definitely do when in Darwin…

1. Dine out as the sun sets

Who's coming to see us this Sunday evening at Mindil Beach? ?? What's your favourite bit about us? ?? #mindilmarkets #mindil #mindilbeach #darwin #beach #view A post shared by Mindil Beach Sunset Market (@mindilmarket) on Aug 14, 2015 at 2:27am PDT

Based on Asian street markets, Mindil Beach Sunset Market boasts 160 stalls featuring food, clothing, jewellery and much more. Check out the Road Kill Café, where crocodile and kangaroo are on the menu or, at the other end of the spectrum, visit the vegetarian-only Lucky Cow market stall. The market operates on Thursday and Sunday evenings from April to October.

Top tip: Bag a table in the VIP area for A$15 per head where you’ll have a perfect view of the sunset over the sea.

2. Get out on the water

Enjoy a cruise around Darwin harbour on a luxury catamaran with City of Darwin Cruises, complete with nibbles, beers and wine. Ideal for a spot of marine wildlife watching in the sun, the open-plan layout of the boat means you have excellent 360-degree views of the ocean and coastline. Prices start from A$89 per person.

Top tip: Don’t forget your hat – the sun can beat down hard and some parts of the boat are uncovered.

3. Sample the nightlife

Lunching at the Darwin Waterfront #RestaurantAustralia #Territorytaste #tourismtopend #NTaustralia A post shared by Wharf One Food & Wine (@wharfone) on Jul 17, 2015 at 8:47pm PDT

Although it only has a population of 140,000, Darwin’s nightlife is raucous. Monsoons are popular haunts for both locals and travellers. If you prefer something quieter, dine at one of Darwin’s waterside restaurants while enjoying the calm waters, gentle breeze and sedate atmosphere.

Top tip: Try Wharf One restaurant, where you can enjoy delicious seafood. Three-course tasting menu from A$45.

4. Meet a famous croc

For culture, the Museum and Art Gallery of The Northern Territory is the best port of call. One of the most touching collections explores the devastating impact of cyclone Tracey on Darwin in 1974. Other highlights include Sweetheart, a large saltwater crocodile that gained notoriety for a series of attacks in the 1970s.

Top Tip: Don’t miss the glorious indigenous artwork on display, which also features film, sound and objects relating to Aboriginal ceremonial life.

5. Learn about Aboriginal art

For even more culture, check out The Readback Book Exchange, a gem of a shop in the city centre. As well as books (obviously), there is an Aboriginal art gallery upstairs where you will spend hours being dazzled by the magnificent works on display.

Top tip: Several local artists paint outside the shop and are always happy to share insights into their culture.