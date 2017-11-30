Winter can put a chill on the wallet, with Christmas bills throwing even the most carefully-planned budgets off course, and plunging temperatures leaving us whacking up the heating in our homes.

But there are some simple ways you may be able to cut back, which could make life easier when those January bills start landing on your doormat.

Here are 5 simple ways to save money this winter…

1. Have an early spring clear-out

If you’ve overdone it on Black Friday, why not sell on unwanted items now? More than one in 10 (12%) of shoppers will have bought items on Black Friday only to find they already had something similar at home, a survey from Gumtree has found.

2. Going away for Christmas? Book flights early

It’s worth trying to book any rooms, flights or train fares early to try and secure the best prices. You may also have rewards or points on your spending that could be used towards a hotel room deal.

3. Sort your energy bills

Stephen Murray, an energy expert at MoneySuperMarket.com, says: “At this time of year especially, with temperatures dropping and the thermostat creeping up every day, now is definitely not the time to be languishing on an expensive standard variable tariff, or inadvertently rolling onto one at the end of a fixed rate deal because you’ve done nothing.”

Use spare foam pipe lagging as a door draught excluder #TipTuesday



Visit https://t.co/LoJsfZEphb to stay a #StepAhead of winter. pic.twitter.com/Wa7SLwAcf4 — British Gas (@BritishGas) November 14, 2017

4. Insulate your home

As temperatures drop search out bodies who can help provide information on how people can insulate their home and potentially save on heating bills. Lagging pipes and insulating the loft can be effective ways to reduce heat loss.

Lloyds Bank Home Insurance suggests insulating exposed pipes in basements, attics, garages, kitchen cabinets and on the outside of the house.

5. Ease the strain of Christmas by looking out for cashback

With prices rising, cards which offer cashback can help to take some of the pressure off when it comes to paying bills. But research has found shoppers will find that interest-free deals on credit cards have been shrinking over the past six months, giving consumers fewer months to spread the cost of Christmas.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, says: “There are still some ways for shoppers to make the most of any spending, such as by earning some cashback with a credit card or current account, or even by making use of an interest-free purchase card to spread the cost of Christmas, but the offers are not as rewarding as they once were.”