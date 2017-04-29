5 people who've had a harder 100 days than Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s first 100 days have certainly been no walk in the park.

The 45th President of the United States has endured plenty of setbacks, from judges blocking his controversial travel ban to a failed attempt at repealing Obamacare.

But has anybody else endured a more difficult 100 days than the president?

1. Arsene Wenger

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Poor old Arsene Wenger – you think you’ve had it tough Donald? Try coming up against the most divided fan base in the Premier League.

Wenger’s Arsenal contrived to lose seven games during Trump’s first 100 days, including a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as four defeats in five in the league.

Wenger has the chance to put all that behind him in the 2017 FA Cup final however – there are no such domestic cups for Trump as far as we’re aware.

2. British politics

(Philip Toscano/PA)

Between triggering article 50 and calling a snap general election, British politics has become more Sesame Street than Question Time.

What will the deal with the EU look like? Will Labour provide a strong opposition in June’s election? Will the press stop talking about Theresa May’s shoes?

All this, still to be answered.

3. Pepsi. And United. And Adidas…

It’s not been a great period for big companies either, as Pepsi, Adidas and United Airlines all found to their cost.

Pepsi ended up pulling an advert featuring Kendall Jenner, which attempted to project a message of unity – but which many claimed undermined social justice demonstrations.

United Airlines also had problems. After deciding to fly four members of staff to a connection point, a passenger was dragged off the plane to make space, making for some disturbing video footage.

And finally, Adidas apologised for sending an email praising runners for having “survived” the 2017 Boston Marathon – after three people were killed and more than 250 injured during the 2013 Boston Marathon, that email was quite clearly in very poor taste.

4. Anyone who doesn’t like the music of Edward Sheeran

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

If you’re not a fan of Ed Sheeran’s music, this probably hasn’t been the best 100 days for you, either.

The ginger-haired phenomenon released singles Castle on the Hill and Shape of You in January to huge success, in February performed with Stormzy at the Brits, and in March released his record-breaking album Divide, which clocked up 56,727,861 streams on Spotify in a single day.

Tough times if you’re more of an Adele kind of person.

5. Shia LaBeouf

(Ian West/PA)

The former Even Stevens star and Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested after a confrontation at a Donald Trump protest in January – and while the charges were dropped, his disappointing 100 days weren’t over.

In early April, LaBeouf’s war movie Man Down made just £7 on opening weekend – the film only opened in one place to be fair, the Reel Cinema in Burnley, where just one adult ticket was sold.

Always nice to have the theatre to yourself, though.