5 grown-up wellbeing tricks to treat yourself with this Halloween

Grown-ups, your actual trick-or-treat days might be over – but how about conjuring some much-needed me-time magic this Halloween weekend?

While we’re big fans of a good old fashioned Halloween fancy-dress party, if it’s more ‘chilling’ in the relaxation sense you’re after, rather than spine-tinging chills, then we’re right behind you.

Here are 5 frighteningly good (read: scarily simple) wellbeing tricks to treat yourself with this Halloween weekend…

Love potions optional (Thinkstock/PA)

1. Be a saucy devil

If it’s an option, how about having a lil’ Halloween love-in? Sex is officially good for your physical and mental health – and there are countless studies backing this up. For example, a Michigan State University study found women aged 57-85 who still had regular sex had lower rates of high blood pressure, while researchers at Wilkes University, Pennsylvania revealed having sex at least once or twice a week helps the immune system. It’s also been found to help reduce pain and headaches, and lower stress. So there you have it: turn your bedroom into a Halloween (love) dungeon and unleash your inner vamp.

I’m magic in the kitchen (Thinkstock/PA)

2. Make a witches’ brew (sort of)

We’re heading into winter, so it’s a good time to think about whether you’re eating plenty of nutrient-packed food, to support your immune system through cold and flu season (and keep those vitamin D levels topped up as the daylight diminishes). So get out your cauldron (aka saucepan) and whip up a mega-healthy witches’ broth (that’s called a hearty stew or soup, outside of Halloween) to kickstart the habit. Ooh, you could even do a pumpkin pie for afters…

#caspering – it’s the latest wellbeing craze, don’t you know (Thinkstock/PA)

3. Get into ghost mode

Now, we’re not normally fans of ‘ghosting’ – that truly ghastly new trend for just vanishing from the face of the earth when you don’t want to see somebody again, rather than, you know, doing the decent thing and letting them know (yep, dating etiquette was once a thing). But ‘Halloween wellbeing ghosting’ is something we will allow. So basically, you get to go full-on ghost for a few hours. Switch off all your gadgets, maybe head to a favourite haunt (get it?!), or just hole up on the sofa indoors (horror movies optional), and have some proper me-time.

This is my happy face (Thinkstock/PA)

4. Have a good cackle

There’s a lot of sense behind the old adage: ‘laugher is the best medicine’. You feel better after a good laugh, right? That’s because it actively alters brain chemistry – even if you don’t initially feel much like laughing and have to force it a little bit. In fact, back in 2006, researchers from Loma Linda University, California, found that even anticipating laughter could reduce stress hormones, while other studies have found a good giggle triggers the release of feel-good endorphins. How you catch your cackle is up to you: maybe arrange a drink with your funniest friend, have a comedy night, or organise a games night with the family (maybe avoid Monopoly, though).

Walking + eating fruit = winning at life (Thinkstock/PA)

5. Go for a creepy crawl

We know, that does sound a bit wrong, doesn’t it? But banish any visions of creeping around dark alleys like a weirdo (never a good idea), and think more in terms of bracing walk (preferably during daylight hours). Check out that nearby (enchanted) forest or some (wicked) woods you’ve always fancied exploring, or even cemeteries with walking routes (London has the ‘Magnificent Seven’, if you live near any of those). Research has found that regularly walking for just 30 minutes a day can help boost heart health, while fresh air and being outdoors around nature has a host of psychological benefits, including increased happiness levels.