5 gardening gift books to inspire green-fingered types in 2018

Still short of a gift for your green-fingered loved one? Leaf through these books for inspiration, which will make great stocking-fillers for your gardening friends or relatives…

1. The Secret Gardeners: Britain’s Creatives Reveal Their Private Sanctuaries by Victoria Summerley, photographs by Hugo Rittson Thomas (Frances Lincoln,)

(Frances Lincoln/PA)

This beautiful coffee table tome is ideal for garden fans who like having a nose in other people’s green spaces and the choice here is sublime, as it explores the private sanctuaries of Britain’s creatives.

The book captures a photographic portrait of 25 gardens of the UK’s foremost world-renowned artists, musicians, actors, writers, producers and designers, including Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Sir Richard Branson, Jeremy Irons, Rupert Everett, Prue Leith, Sting and Ozzy Osbourne.

It also features essays revealing what inspired them. These imaginative open spaces feature stone-edged rills, Italianate pergolas, intricate grass labyrinths and other horticultural wonders, photographed in all their glory.

2. The Wellness Garden: Grow, Eat And Walk Your Way To Better Health by Shawna Coronado (Cool Springs Press)

(Cool Springs Press/PA)

If your loved one is interested in growing herbs and flowers to help their general wellbeing, this one will provide plenty of food for thought. The author reveals how she transformed her love of gardening to combat a harsh diagnosis of osteoarthritis and other chronic pain issues.

She shows how to cultivate a healing garden by planting beneficial herbs and vegetables, as well as practising yoga among her plants. It’s ideal for those who don’t want to sacrifice their garden or green space because they suffer from chronic pain, or other ailments or health issues.

3. The Almanac: A Seasonal Guide To 2018 by Lia Leendertz (Unbound)

(Unbound/PA)

A fabulous stocking-filler gift book which provides a seasonal guide to gardening, stargazing and eating, through feast days and festivals marking each month in the calendar. It harks back to the tradition of the rural almanac, for those who want to connect with the seasons, foraging, moon-gazing, picking seasonal flowers and celebrating feast days.

The author also gives practical tips for expeditions and meteor-spotting nights, when to listen out for birds and other wildlife, as well as tips on how to get the most flavour out of the foods you forage.

4. The Garden Farmer by Francine Raymond (Square Peg)

(Square Peg/PA)

This is ideal for those wanting to turn over a new gardening leaf in January, offering a month-by-month chronicle of garden farming and giving pointers to those who want to build their plot throughout the year.

Maybe you would like to get outside more, grow a few essential vegetables, some fruit trees or bushes for preserving, or create a scented kitchen garden to provide for you year round? Or perhaps you will raise a small flock of ducks or geese, or even a couple of pigs? Could this be the year you decorate your home with nature’s adornments, encourage wildlife back to pollinate your trees and plants, and spend celebratory hours in a haven of your own creation?

Each chapter of The Garden Farmer offers insight into the topics and projects you might be contemplating that month, along with planting notes and timely advice, and a recipe that honours the fruits of your labour.

5. Prick: Cacti And Succulents: Choosing, Styling, Caring by Gynelle Leon (Mitchell Beazley)

(Mitchell Beazley/PA)

Cacti are now the kings of cool, so for anyone who loves fashionable houseplants which won’t take a great deal of maintenance, Gynelle Leon’s compact book of advice and ideas on how to make the most of cacti and succulents is a perfect read.

Gynelle, who opened the first cacti and succulent store in London, offers advice on a plethora of prickly specimens, profiling their origins and describing how to look after them, as well as ideas on how to style them for your home. It’s illustrated with pictures of the different types, as well as settings to help show them off to their best.