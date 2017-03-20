5 awesome things that happened on a Monday

It’s Monday *sigh* but we’re here to tell you this dreaded day of the week ain’t so bad after all.

Why? Because some pretty awesome stuff has actually happened on a Monday over the years, such as …

1. Grabbing a bargain became a whole lot better

Cyber Monday, the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, became a thing in 2005 and so we can thank this day for giving us 12 years of (potentially unnecessary) discount purchases.

2. Access to endless cat videos became possible

Prior to Monday February 14 2005, you had to actually go and find a real life cat to enjoy their adorable ways. But on Valentine’s Day 12 years ago, YouTube was born. Love was truly in the air that year.

3. Our childhood was made with the help of some furniture

The legendary The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe was published on Monday October 16 1950. Cue lots of excited kids rushing into their wardrobes in the hope of finding Narnia only to be met with clothes and disappointment.

4. The home of Dippy opened for business

(Yui Mok/PA)

The Natural History Museum opened its magical doors on Monday April 18 1881 and helped affirm that science really is cool.

5. This little jar of heaven came into existence

The very first jar of Nutella left the factory in Alva – a small town of Piedmont, Italy known for its hazelnuts – and the rest is chocolatey history.