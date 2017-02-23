5 areas of your life that could really benefit from mindfulness
23/02/2017 - 12:54:48Back to Discover Home
Maybe you’ve seen numerous zen-looking people on Instagram practising mindfulness and, after a particularly stressful day at work, thought to yourself: “I need me some of that”.
The idea behind meditation and mindfulness isn’t necessarily about becoming a certain way, but about learning who and what you are, and about how you work. And there are many areas of your life that can indeed benefit from it.
We spoke to meditation teacher and mindfulness expert Emma Mills, who said that every part of meditation increases you overall self awareness.
“When you’re able to see how you work, how you operate and your little ways, then you have an increased awareness of them, and there’s less of a tendency to react based on habit,” explains Emma.
“There’s more of an ability to see what’s occurring and to choose consciously how to proceed. That has benefits on your emotions, on how you feel in your body and how you get on at work and with other people.”
Here’s a further look at how starting to practice mindfulness – even just a couple of minutes of sitting down and taking deep breaths – could be beneficial to areas of your life.
1. Work
There are only a couple of tickets left for the next meditation one day meeting in February. 🙏🏼✨ we have a few one day meditation sessions available this season and a few one day poetry + meditation sessions. Any questions pop me a message 💌 I'm so looking forward to meeting you all on the 24th. Those wanting an overnight stay in the countryside afterwards let me know as there are lovely little places in Southwell and lots to see! There is more info about the days at the link in my bio or on the website events page xx #2017 #innerpeace #startmeditating #meditaton #mindfulness #happiness #peace #beauty #joy #wellness #inspiration #london #southwell #meditationclass #mindfullliving #healthy #meditationcourse #mindfulnesscoach
The main benefit of mindfulness on your work life is that, if you meditate regularly, you become more sensitive.
“And then in your subsequent dealings throughout the day you have that increased sensitivity to whatever it is you’re doing,” explains Mills.
She gives an example of going into meetings at work.
First print copies of Inhale • Exhale • Repeat. An illustrated meditation guide book for each part of your day. 📒 🙏🏼☕️ Just like my blog, many of the ideas in the book are influenced by Eastern and western philosophers, psychology, tech, fashion, nature, music and poetry. My favourite bit at the moment is 'the day off'. I hope you really enjoy the book and that it adds a little calm, happiness and inspiration to your day. Also that it sparks ( or adds enthusiasm to) your own ever expanding awareness of the truth of things. Lots of love friends. Thank you so much to everyone who has already pre-ordered a copy already on Amazon! Happy Monday ☕️🙏🏼💌 #inhaleexhalerepeat #books #meditation #philosophy #poetry #mindfulness #wellness #inspiration #philosophy #psychology
“If you’ve been meditating regularly, it tends to give you an ability to be more present with people and things and a greater capacity to listen.”
Not only that, but mindfulness can also help with the ideas that you put forward to your colleagues – your creativity.
There's this message floating around the universe. Call it a rumor, often heard in the space you enter in meditation. It's described in different ways, but in essence it goes like this... "Everything is okay. Everything is okay exactly as it is. Nothing has to be wrong, and nothing else needs to be done other than being happy right now." One secret. It begins with relaxing. And there is perhaps no better time than after physically exerting yourself. #MeditativeFitness Head over to meditativefitness.com and sign up for free daily Notes 📝 like this delivered to your inbox!
“If you imagine that when you sit down to do a piece of work, you might sit round and think of what’s been done before or how you’ve done things before. Whereas when you’re more familiar with meditation, you have more of an openness to something new.
“That seems to be a good thing for work, to have new ideas and new ways to work and finding solutions.”
Mills adds: “I do find that doing a bit of meditation just to day to day in advance of your work situation tends to build a muscle, build an openness and sensitivity – that then becomes available at other times.”
2. Relationships
I shared this little quote from my Start Meditating video course not too long ago and I really love it. Simply sitting, being as you are, bliss. Perfect time of year! 🎄 #luxury #metime #meditation #StartMeditating #happiness #peace #beauty #quotes #life #wellness #justbe #fit #healthy #happy #inspiration #quotesofig #be #iam #i #mindfulness #mindful #mindfulliving #yoga
Mills says the overarching theme with mindfulness is that you become gentler with people.
“And also with yourself,” she adds. “Let’s say you are mindful and you’re aware, and then you practice a bit of mindfulness every day and you get to know about yourself.
“When you learn about yourself and when you see your little ways…you learn you need to give yourself a bit of leeway.”
💡Meditation: If you feel overtired or depleted I might have a little something for you friends. We might often think of energy as something that we need to take in. Administered orally, as with cake, or spiritually like with laughter or biologically as with good night sleep. In this sense it's a 'something in = energy out' model. We might have our own little ways of energising and that's beautiful. There is another way, which I use in my meditations most days and wanted to share with you too! Our body may be located here in this place, yet our mental energy is often being used to light up several other places. A little like leaving the kitchen lights on while you are going to take a bath. So what can we do? Start by sitting for a moment in meditation, which might just mean closing your eyes and taking a nice easy breath. Then imagine that you are wearing a very stylish hat. On the hat there are lots of lovely light bulbs. The light bulbs represent your attention. Maybe some of the light bulbs that are usually there, are out shining on some other time and place, perhaps attending to or preoccupied with a person or a thing or a place. Take a few moments to notice where your lights may be and start to bring them back so they rest neatly on your hat, lighting up the here and now. Not spending energy elsewhere. There may be things in your life that concern you a little and for sure they do deserve your conscious attention and thoughtful consideration, so there's still a place for that. Yet doing this meditation can really help us spend our energy wisely so we have lots of it and can enjoy our lives. If you want a helping hand you can download my energy meditation kit, which features this as an audio mediation and several others. I've put the link in my bio now. Or simply take this idea and give it a go. All good things friends 💡 #energy #meditation #life #inspiration #mindful #yoga #lonelyplanet #neomorganic #plants #homegrown #energy #lightbulbs #energise #healthyliving #organic #aromatherapy #mylife #instadaily #camomiletea #lavender #tea #startmeditating
But Mills admits this can be difficult, especially with close intimate relationships, because old habits come up and idiosyncrasies. “But it can be a nice opportunity to watch your own reactions and the role that you play in a situation,” she says.
And it’s all about understanding yourself better. “When you prioritise understanding, the purpose can be because you want to have harmonious relations.
“But it can also be broader – in a sense of, where there’s understanding there’s personal growth, usually.”
3. Diet
When you meditate more regularly, you become more sensitive to the world – “people you interact with, and your emotions, and you can also become more sensitive to your body,” Mills says.
And in turn this could possibly help you change things about your diet.
“Let’s say you eat a creme egg. Ad then maybe after you’ve eaten it – in the immediate, and few days after – rather than being like ‘oh I’ve had a creme egg, that’s it”, there’s more of a sensitivity,” Emma said.
“You’re able to think, ‘Does that feel right?’ Do i now feel full of vitality? Or do i now feel tired?’ And there might be an inclination after to think, perhaps I’ll eat more of that, or less of that, because that’s what felt good or not good.”
🙋🏻🍋 FOOD & FITNESS: A growing body of research reported by Harvard Medical School suggests that a slower, more thoughtful way of eating could help with weight problems steering people away from processed foods and unhealthy choices. This alternative, more intuitive approach to diet is often called mindful eating. Applied to eating, mindfulness involves noticing the colours, smells, textures and flavours of food; chewing slowly; getting rid of distractions like TV; and learning to cope with guilt and anxiety around food. Researchers at Indiana state university report that treatment groups displayed a reduction in depression and binge eating, and that the mindfulness based therapy seemed to help people enjoy their food more and have less of a sense of struggle around their eating. If you'd like to make mindfulness a part of your daily life + get yourself a cool relationship with food I think you will love 'Relish' friends. Its a digital course you can download and save. Workbook guide + 6 audio meditations to listen to while you go. It is available now on emmamillslondon.com in the courses and kits section, and I'll put the link in my bio now. Although mindful eating is often discussed, as with the above quote from Harvard, as a weight loss aid or a diet aid, in my humble opinion ☺️ mindful eating is about happiness and loving life, knowing who you are and how you work, (awareness of your patterns) loving your body, feeling confident, vibrant and celebrating your life! There are no rules or foods to eat and not eat, because It isn't a diet. Hope you enjoy the course friends I've put everything you need to know inside! Lots of love xx - - #Relish #Mindfuleating #meditation #mindfulness #yoga #healthyliving #yogalife #foodie #foodspiration #diet #fitness #health #wellness #healthyfood #fitspo #happynotskinny #love #happiness #eat #food #cooking #wbloggers
Mills is keen to point out that this isn’t rule of thumb and it’s dependent on the person. But generally speaking, mindfulness can help you be more sensitive about choosing foods that feel good – and it can help you to savour and really enjoy the food that you do eat.
Mills adds: “On a grander scheme, there’s a sensitivity to the planet and an awareness of where the food came from, and who grew it, and the impact that’s had.
“There’s greater awareness of what you’re doing and what you’re eating and how it influences you and everyone else.”
4. Exercise
If you give yourself up to be in the moment while exercising, say while going for a run, then you may actually enjoy it more.
“If you’re doing a run, and you’re not resisting it, and you just give yourself up to it, then the task becomes less labour some. And then you get to enjoy whatever it is you’re doing.
“Usually, when you’re engaged fully in something, that normally feels quite good.”
And really trying to give yourself up to the exercise can help, even if just before the run there’s a bit of resistance.
“If there’s acceptance, it’s less of a chore, and you maybe do a better job,” suggests Mills.
5. Organisation skills
If my brain is anything like my browser, that's a minimum of 13 tabs at any one time 😂 This morning I'm taking a few hours, before I've to get to work, to run a bath and drink some good coffee and take a few deep breaths 🙏🏼 I've been feeling really overwhelmed over the last few weeks – I'm busier than ever, and don't get me wrong, I'm so glad for the work! Being your own boss is brilliant, and I wouldn't change a thing, but what it also means is that all of the pressure that would usually be divided among colleagues falls only on you. Most of the time I can handle it – but then sometimes it feels very heavy. It's at those times that it's really important to exercise some self-care. For me that's taking a bath and giving myself a little time to uncoil! Then it's back to business 💪🏼
Mills says there could be a benefit from mindfulness when it comes to day-to-day life – life admin, shall we say.
She gives the example of waking up on your day off, when maybe your mind is all full of thoughts and you’re preoccupied with them.
“There’s not enough space in your mind,” she says. “You feel like you’re preoccupied in some way, and then there is occasions when it might feel harder to then organise yourself, whether it’s tidying up or doing paperwork, because you’re already full.
“And it can feel difficult to make a kind of clear, logical decision about what’s the best thing to do it and then do it. Some days are like that.”
Good morning! Im really looking forward to seeing some of you at the new events coming up. So far I'll be visiting Nottingham, Essex, Oxford, London ( east & west) and Leeds, to share ideas from my new book. If you'd like to come be sure to sign up on the website for the newsletter. Until then, I made an album of meditations to help you relax, the link is in my bio friends, or take a look at courses & kits on emmamillslondon.com 🌷🙏🏼☕️. #relax #destress #calm #meditation #mindfulness #morning #yoga #chamomile #tea #neom #candle #peonies #morningmeditation
But this is where meditating regularly could come in handy, Mills says.
“It shouldn’t be an expectation, but it can be a benefit – there’s a spaciousness that comes from meditating and from that place of feeling spacious, it’s then easier to choose what to do and then organise yourself.”
It’s back to that idea of using mindfulness to get to know yourself better again.
Sun dappled windows, fresh flowers, Neom candles, a yoga mat, teapots, a a little meditation and some self reflection. Join in at the link in my bio now, or on the website under 'watch' there are lots of little clips and audio a to try there 💚 happy Saturday however you are spending it! #mymorning #meditation #neom #yoga #morningroutine #daily #mindful #mindfulness #flowers #candles #happy #healthy #inspired
“From observing yourself and getting to know yourself, you maybe can say – is it because I’m preoccupied that i’m no able to do this? And maybe you take up meditation or relaxation exercises to help you feel clear.”
So, now we know how mindfulness could benefit us, what are Mills’ tips for how to start practising it?
“Even if you sit down maybe just for a few moments each day, whether it’s first thing in the morning or any time, just close your eyes and take some nice easy breaths,” she says.
“Take your hand on your tummy and just feel the breaths coming in and out and in that moment you are there, and you are aware.”
You can buy Emma’s book – Inhale · Exhale · Repeat: A meditation handbook for every part of your day – from March 9 for £9.99.
Join the conversation - comment here