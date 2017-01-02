5 animal Twitter accounts Donald Trump could follow when he's feeling stressed

Donald Trump has already confused  the world in 2017 after he briefly followed a Twitter account full of cute cats.

We totally understand looking at Emergency Kittens as a method of de-stressing, if that was the president-elect’s motivation for the follow. But, he later unfollowed the account, so who knows what’s going on…

So let’s have a look at other social media accounts full of cute animals which Trump could follow. Just because we can.

Enjoy, Donald.

1. @OhSoCuteDogs

2. @EstherThePig

3. @catsontap

4. @awwcuteness

5. @goatsofanarchy

Well, we certainly enjoyed that anyway.
