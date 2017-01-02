5 animal Twitter accounts Donald Trump could follow when he's feeling stressed
02/01/2017 - 15:19:22Back to Discover Home
Donald Trump has already confused the world in 2017 after he briefly followed a Twitter account full of cute cats.
We totally understand looking at Emergency Kittens as a method of de-stressing, if that was the president-elect’s motivation for the follow. But, he later unfollowed the account, so who knows what’s going on…
So let’s have a look at other social media accounts full of cute animals which Trump could follow. Just because we can.
Enjoy, Donald.
1. @OhSoCuteDogs
Me: I'm not clingy at all.— Adorable Dogs (@OhSoCuteDogs) December 29, 2016
Also me: https://t.co/SiYN8IplMk
When your crush finally kisses you pic.twitter.com/zICuZCF8Gr— Adorable Dogs (@OhSoCuteDogs) December 16, 2016
2. @EstherThePig
My #NewYearsResolution is to love all baked goods, even Sweet Potato Pie despite the fact vegetables have no business being in baked goods. pic.twitter.com/ldrvvahtBH— Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) January 1, 2017
Go on without me, I'm not gonna make it to midnight. #HappyNewYear Everybody! A very tired Esther sends nothing but her best for 2017. 🍾🍾😘 pic.twitter.com/xQmbrarD8C— Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) January 1, 2017
Piggy's first Christmas. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/oWRknk8z6L— Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) December 15, 2016
3. @catsontap
Beer for breakfast? Of course! #beercat Rosie kicking off 2017 with @dogfishbeer liquid breakfast jammed into a tidy, tasty stout. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/jkT2zsCSXH— Beer Cats (@CatsOnTap) January 2, 2017
#beercat Milly pairing her dinner kibble with @PairODiceBrew The Pit Boss Triple IPA. Deceptively smooth, dank bitterness. Thanks FH! pic.twitter.com/lzWtlXO2Mu— Beer Cats (@CatsOnTap) December 31, 2016
#beercat trying to pop the top off Qvart Ølkompani Not Just Darkness stout. pic.twitter.com/14NxOTBkW1— Beer Cats (@CatsOnTap) December 11, 2016
4. @awwcuteness
A baby skunk pic.twitter.com/x6Ux8m1JuF— Cute Animals (@awwcuteness) January 2, 2017
Chubby baby bunny taking a nap... pic.twitter.com/lH6LkUVIXA— Cute Animals (@awwcuteness) January 2, 2017
Watch out! pic.twitter.com/vWeT2PQs6C— Cute Animals (@awwcuteness) January 1, 2017
5. @goatsofanarchy
December 13, 2016
Polly the goat pig pic.twitter.com/ZJ219S7b1x— Goats of Anarchy (@goatsofanarchy) October 17, 2016
Merry Christmas 😚 pic.twitter.com/2F7GvxzJak— Goats of Anarchy (@goatsofanarchy) December 20, 2016
Well, we certainly enjoyed that anyway.
Join the conversation - comment here