5 actually useful tips for breaking that binge-watching habit

Another day, another study telling us our Netflix habits might be having negative effects on our health… This time, our ability to not be a zombie.

Poorer sleep quality and insomnia, plus increased fatigue were among the less-than-desirable ‘symptoms’ researchers at the University of Michigan and the Leuven School for Mass Communication Research in Belgium found in people who had intense binge-watching sessions. And according to reports, 7% of the 423 adults, aged between 18-25, surveyed by the researchers about their TV habits, admitted they binge-watch nearly every day.

But, anyone that’s ever made their way through an entire series or box set in a single week (or weekend?!) will know how big a battle it is to tear yourself away. When a show becomes that big a part of your life, how are you meant to stop thinking, ‘Just one more episode and then I’ll go to sleep’?

Here is our step-by-step guide to kicking the habit.

1. Have a bedtime routine

(Thinkstock/PA)

We all know binge-watching is probably most addictive late at night, when perhaps nobody is around to stop you and you’re all snuggled up in bed. But Zoe Chouliara, an associate professor in counselling from clickfortherapy.com, says this is when having a routine can be handy.

“Establish a healthy routine, where you’re going to go to bed at a decent time, and at least an hour or so before bed, plan what you’re going to do, which isn’t going to involve stimulation,” says Zoe. “Say, ‘I will read a book or I will have a glass of milk’. That way, there will be better resistance to addiction like watching TV.”

2. Keep a gratitude journal

(Thinkstock/PA)

“This can be part of your bedtime routine,” adds Zoe. “In that one hour or two before you go to bed, incorporate keeping a gratitude journal, where you write down three to five good things you have experienced that day: ‘I enjoyed a cup of coffee in peace’, or, ‘someone said good morning to me’.”

Zoe says the mind is focusing obsessively (in a good way) when writing these lists – which is what you need if it feels like a challenge to take your mind off those extra episodes you could otherwise be watching.

“Also, gratitude is a very therapeutic way of getting over anxiety and depression too,” she adds, which might, in time, take the edge off those binge-watching cravings.

3. Have a plan in place for when you have the urge to binge-watch

(Dave Thompson/PA)

Telling yourself to have a bedtime routine and not binge-watch is one thing, but sticking to it is quite another. It’s normal to have ‘wobbles’ when you’re trying to curb a habit or addiction, whatever it is. Accepting these might happen, and being prepared for them, will help.

“Tell yourself to have a plan,” says Zoe. “Involve a friend and say, ‘So I’m really obsessively watching this show, when I feel the urge, can I phone you and talk it through?’ It’s the same way you would deal with any addiction.”

Being committed to your goal to break the habit, rather than having a ‘see how I feel tonight’ approach could make a big difference.

“Create distance between the addiction behaviour and the desire to do it,” Zoe suggests. “Write a note saying, ‘I will do this instead of watching TV’, and laminate it, and look at it when you feel the urge to watch another episode. If you leave deciding what to do until the last minute, you won’t be able to detach yourself.” This is because addiction causes chemical releases in the brain that make it very hard to resist the thing we’re hooked on. “But if you have a ready idea, that will make it easier,” notes Zoe.

4. Focus more on relationships and meaningful activities

(Thinkstock/PA)

When it comes to more long-term solutions to getting out of bad habits, Zoe says trying relaxing activities can help. It’s not just about hiding the remote control or shoving your laptop in the wardrobe (out of sight, out of mind?), but looking at your behaviour and lifestyle overall.

“When there is a gap in life, we all tend to fill it with whatever is easiest. But in the long-run, this becomes a vicious circle,” she says. “Find satisfaction from other things – getting closer to other people, socialising more, things that are actually making life better in the long-run – and divert the mind from obsessively focusing on pleasures which are great in the moment but in the long-run are detrimental.

“Yoga, meditating, or even just walking in the fresh air will help give you the ability to relax your mind and not obsess. You can use these activities in the moment – so if you want to watch a programme, go for a walk or phone somebody instead.”

5. Try something new

(Thinkstock/PA)

According to Zoe, when people are in rehab or having treatment to combat addiction, they’re often advised to change one little thing that isn’t related to that particular behaviour. The theory is, a little change in routine throughout your daily life – even walking home through a different park – can have a knock-on effect towards making bigger changes, and help refocus your mind.

“Think of a very little part of your day – wake up a little bit earlier to go for a walk, or enjoy a slower breakfast, or when you return home, walk through a different route,” says Zoe. “Try a different flavour of coffee or if you get the same tuna sandwich every day, try something a little bit different. Start with these things rather than big big changes in life – a little twist in your daily routine.”

In the process, you can reassess your priorities, she adds – which can be a welcome breath of fresh air.