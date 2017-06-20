4-year-old goes viral for PASSIONATE performance of Moana song

A video of a 4-year-old's passionate performance of the song from Moana has gone viral.

Sophia Neshin and her pre-kindergarten class sang How Far I'll Go from Disney's Moana on stage for their graduation.

Reports state that their teacher wanted the performance to be "sweet and mellow", Sophia obviously didn't get the memo.

Or maybe she did, but ignored it and did her thing anyway. Whatever the reason we are grateful.

The video shows the 4-year-old belting out the tune, throwing her arms around and stamping her feet for emphasis.

Any Irish speech and drama teacher would only be delighted with her.

The original video has 12 million views.