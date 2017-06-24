30,000 gather in Dublin for the annual Pride Parade

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are taking to the streets of Dublin for the annual Pride Parade.

An estimated 30,000 people are taking part in this year's festivities through the city.

The Pride Parade will make it's way through the capital with a variety of acts on show.

It will begin at St Stephen's Green and finished up at to Smithfield Square.

This year's festivities are taking place amid heightened security following recent terror alerts across the globe.

Anyone attending events today is reminded bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed due to extra security measures.

The Taoiseach has pledged to use his office to advance the cause of LGBT rights.

Leo Varadkar is expected to make the promise at the Pride Parade in Dublin this afternoon.

Pride celebrates equality as well as diversity in Ireland and across the world, and many people are showing their support for the events.

