30,000 gather in Dublin for the annual Pride Parade
Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are taking to the streets of Dublin for the annual Pride Parade.
An estimated 30,000 people are taking part in this year's festivities through the city.
The Pride Parade will make it's way through the capital with a variety of acts on show.
It will begin at St Stephen's Green and finished up at to Smithfield Square.
This year's festivities are taking place amid heightened security following recent terror alerts across the globe.
Anyone attending events today is reminded bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed due to extra security measures.
Waving our Pride flag proudly#Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/xkz7BHT7sl— Gosh! Comics (@GoshComics) June 24, 2017
The Taoiseach has pledged to use his office to advance the cause of LGBT rights.
Leo Varadkar is expected to make the promise at the Pride Parade in Dublin this afternoon.
From everyone in Fine Gael, Happy Pride! 🏳️🌈 #Pride2017 #DublinPride pic.twitter.com/ogtXzKpY0N— Fine Gael (@FineGael) June 24, 2017
Pride celebrates equality as well as diversity in Ireland and across the world, and many people are showing their support for the events.
These are the Good times! @AvivaPride @DublinPride @AVIVAIRELAND #pride2017 😎 pic.twitter.com/SZGMNQ9TXb— Ian Tracy (@iantracy79) June 24, 2017
This weekend more than 70 of us are taking part in @DublinPride 😀We hope all of our employees have a fantastic day! #AvivaPride #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/3Mo4X7QG8X— AVIVA (@AVIVAIRELAND) June 23, 2017
All our #PrideAtTesco colleagues ready for the off! #Pride2017 @DublinPride pic.twitter.com/lRj9tP2M26— Tesco Ireland News (@TescoIRLnews) June 24, 2017
Here's to everyone lighting it up this weekend! #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/ufhFBMIJHM— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) June 24, 2017
Ain't no stoppin' us now we're on the move! Parade just leaving St Stephens Green towards Smithfield for @DublinPride #Pride2017 #LoveDublin pic.twitter.com/TSNEO8GiXC— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 24, 2017
