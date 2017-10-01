3 buzzing coffee tours around the world to keep you wide-eyed on International Coffee Day

Every day, an estimated 2.225 billion cups of coffee are consumed around the world – so we’re clearly all fans of the hot drink.

There may be numerous places to sip a fine flat white or creamy cappuccino in the UK, but if you really want to trace the source of the black brew back to its origins, try these tours a bit further away.

1. The fine blend

Where: Colombia

As one of the biggest coffee producers in the world, Colombia will quickly have caffeine addicts hooked. Most of the growing regions can be found in the Coffee Triangle, close to the town of Salento. Along with visiting working farms to find out how the black gold travels from bean to cup, true fans should also drink in the super scenery of the Cocora Valley. The Wakeup Coffee Tour with Experiencia Cafetera visits the less touristy town of Pijao and costs £15pp for six hours (based on six sharing).

2. The gentle roast

Put your feet up with a cup of our home-grown, freshly brewed coffee and an unrivalled view this weekend. #gibbsfarmTZ #ngorongorocrater #farmtofork #coffee #coffeeplantation A post shared by Gibb's Farm (@gibbs_farm) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

Where: Tanzania

Wake up to the smell of a fine Arabica by booking a stay at Tanzania’s Gibb’s Farm. Conveniently set between Lake Manyara National Park and Ngorongoro Crater, it’s in a prime position for exploring some of the country’s highlights – but there’s also plenty on the grounds to enjoy. Visit the retreat’s coffee plantation and participate in traditional coffee roasting. Hotels.com offer rooms from £508 per night with breakfast.

3. The double shot

Where: Costa Rica

It has 6% of the world’s biodiversity – and also some of the best coffee. The Mi Cafecito Coffee Tour tells the story behind the liquid pick-me-up and there’s also the chance to purchase high grade bags of the stuff. Afterwards, walk along an ecological trail to the head of the Sarapiquí and Maria Aguilar Rivers. G Adventures, who support the project, offer a visit as part of their 9-day Costa Rica Quest Tour, costing from £648pp excluding flights.