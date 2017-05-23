23 moving photos from the Manchester vigil

Thousands of people gathered together at a candlelit vigil in Manchester's Albert Square to remember those who lost their lives in last night's terror attack, writes Pam Ryan.

Many laid flowers as a mark of respect and carried posters with messages of strength and unity.

Here are some of the moving scenes from the city's vigil.

Saddest but most empowering experience ❤️ #manchestervigil A post shared by Harriet Lord (@harrietlord1) on May 23, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Great message in a soccer obsessed city. #manchestervigil A post shared by Matthias Kolb (@matikolb) on May 23, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

I'm so proud of my city tonight #manchester #manchestervigil #standtogether #lovenothate #manchesterarenaattack #manchesterarenaexplosion A post shared by Dean Shiels (@dean.shiels) on May 23, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

#Manchestervigil ❤️ A post shared by Saskia Rachael (@saskalina_) on May 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Amazing Scenes in Manchester #manchestervigil A post shared by Ellis Mclucas (@macca291170) on May 23, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Light always conquers darkness, love will always win #manchester #24052017 #manchestervigil #candlelitvigil #herefordshire A post shared by laura ding (@rainbirdroots) on May 23, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Flowers 💐 #ManchesterVigil A post shared by 🍒 Sarah 🍒 (@itsglitterberrypie) on May 23, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

#WeStandTogether #manchestervigil A post shared by Ellen Elizabeth (@ellen_elizabeth91) on May 23, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

So incredibly proud to be an adopted mancunian ❤🐝 #manchestervigil #wearemcr A post shared by alanaysir (@alanaysir) on May 23, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Love the spirit and the energy within Manchester today. We stand together ❤️ #manchester #manchestervigil #westandtogether A post shared by Chantal (@larissared) on May 23, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

A CityUnited demonstrates the best in humanity #albertsquare #manchester #manchestervigil A post shared by James Turner (@jrturner1980) on May 23, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that 💛🐝 #manchestervigil #togetherwearestrong A post shared by Gabrielle Woolner (@gabriellewoolner) on May 23, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Amazing scenes this evening watching Manchester come together in solidarity after such a tragedy. "In the end love is always stronger than hate." #manchestervigil #unitedwestand 🕯🙏🏼 A post shared by Grace Manning (@graceomanning) on May 23, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

A youngster lays a single rose in #Liverpool in solidarity at those who died in #Manchester #manchestervigil #liverpoolvigil A post shared by Terry Bouch (@terry_bouch) on May 23, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Terrorism won't win. Communities will come together. #standingtogether #wearemanchester #proudpreston #blogpreston A post shared by Janette (@nettyneil) on May 23, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Alex and Martha with their rather excellent sign. #ManchesterVigil #peacenotfear #hopenothate @bbc5live #AlbertSquare #Manchester A post shared by Catherine Bolsover (@cat_bolsover) on May 23, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

When will we wake up! We are one ✌🏻 A post shared by Sarah Leonard (@sarahj_leonard) on May 23, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

One of many handwritten signs at Manchester's Albert Square following last night's attack. #ManchesterVigil A post shared by Catherine Bolsover (@cat_bolsover) on May 23, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

We are strong A post shared by Sarah Leonard (@sarahj_leonard) on May 23, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

#manchestervigil #manchester #flowers A post shared by Jo Deahl (@elvisismyguru) on May 23, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Families are still searching for their missing loved ones.

Anyone with concerns for Irish friends or family who may be caught up in the events taking place in Manchester can contact the Irish Embassy there on 02072352171, or call the Dublin line on +353-1-4082000.