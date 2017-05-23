23 moving photos from the Manchester vigil
Thousands of people gathered together at a candlelit vigil in Manchester's Albert Square to remember those who lost their lives in last night's terror attack, writes Pam Ryan.
Many laid flowers as a mark of respect and carried posters with messages of strength and unity.
Here are some of the moving scenes from the city's vigil.
People were brave to stand up in this uncertain climate that could so easily promote Right Wing extremist Nationalist xenophobia but, no of course not. The message is clear. This is Manchester. #manchestervigil #Manchester #solidarity #togetherwestand #tonywalsh #andyburnam #sirrichardleese #lovedorallhatredfornone #allreligion #tolerance #diversity #love #muslim #judaism #Christian #catholic #sikh #buddist #together
The last 24 hours have been absolutely devastating, and this whole thing isn't even over yet. As I write this I can still hear sirens rushing past outside. I cannot even begin to imagine how the families of the victims and those who are still missing loved ones must be feeling, but I will continue to send love and well wishes their way in the hope that they can find some sort of peace soon. Tonight's vigil just proved to me all the 1001 reasons why I love Manchester, and why I chose to move here all those years ago. I have never once not felt at home in this city and the people here have made it almost impossible for me to leave. Seeing strangers of all races and all faiths sobbing and hugging each other because in that moment they were at one in their grief, citizens of the same city, standing together through the pain of last night's events. I will continue to stand by these people with tears running down my face and sheer belief in my heart that they will rise again... because I know they will. Manchester, I adore you, and I am so proud that this is my home. #MANCHESTER #westandtogether #standtogether #love #onelove #life #vigil #manchestervigil #university #city #together #home
Families are still searching for their missing loved ones.
Anyone with concerns for Irish friends or family who may be caught up in the events taking place in Manchester can contact the Irish Embassy there on 02072352171, or call the Dublin line on +353-1-4082000.
