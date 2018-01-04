2018 food trends we’re totally on board with

Our palates are apparently becoming more particular by the minute, because every passing year throws up a variety of weird, wonderful and wacky new food trends.

And now, the predictions for 2018 are in – so if you want to get a head start on the foodie fads set to revolutionise your diet over the next 12 months, now’s your chance.

Air frying

Of all the technological advancements of the past few decades, one seemed agonisingly out of reach – the ability to eat healthy fried chicken and chips. But the air fryer, a relatively new space-age kitchen gadget, provides the solution we never saw coming; it heats the air around your food, meaning you can make crispy fried goods using only a fraction of the oil you’d use for deep frying. Guilt-free guilt food really might be possible.

Pawpaw

If you’re starting to think smoothie ingredients are written in code, you’re probably behind on your superfood trends. But here’s one you can get ahead of; the pawpaw grows across North America, and it’s starting to become very pawpular (sorry) in the States. It has a creamy, mango-ey taste, and is rich in Vitamin B, magnesium and iron, so you can expect it to delight health addicts on this side of the Atlantic in 2018.

Flowers

What’s the use in spending our hard-earned money on a meal if it doesn’t look Instagram-worthy? Luckily for snack-snappers, food joints are catching on to our very important requirements and starting to beautify our breakfasts. Expect petals in, on and around pretty much any meal you can think of next year – and warn your friends to expect some Instaspam.

Meat-free meat

American start-up Impossible Foods say they’ve developed a burger patty that looks, smells and tastes exactly like meat – without the meat. It uses wheat, potatoes, and an all-important mystery concoction called ‘heme’, which they believe can replace traditional meat. It’s not available to buy yet, but if does all they promise, 2018 may well be the year of heme.

Plant proteins

Meat is set to be canned in favour of alternative protein sources as more and more foodies look for veggie-friendly dishes with mass appeal – so if you thought quinoa couldn’t wriggle its way into any more dishes, think again. Buckwheat, lentils and seitan – a wheat gluten – will provide more variety for vegans and veggies, and may tempt some meat-eaters too.

Australian superfoods

Foodies on the other side of the world have started to rave about quandong, a small fruit – similar to a wild peach – found in the Outback which is deliciously sweet and chock-full of Vitamin C. And there’s plenty more Bush superfoods that could be breaking out, like spicy riberries and warrigal greens. It’s time for these treasures to make it to the northern hemisphere.

Bubble waffles

No, we’re not just making things up now. This Hong Kong export is starting to trickle over to the UK. A bendy waffle cone filled with ice cream – it’s a concept so simple and so Instagrammable you’ll wish you’d thought of it first. There’s no point even fighting this trend – burst your bubble waffle virginity right now, and thank us later.

Mushroom lattes

The quest for the trendiest, healthiest alternative latte will continue into 2018, and mushroom lattes look set to become the new frontrunner. They’re creamy and flavoursome, and if you love mushrooms in everything, coffee should be no exception. The unusual mix has caught on only at the edgiest hipster coffeehouses so far, but by the end of 2018 you should be able to enjoy a cup of it without having to perch on an indoor unicycle seat.

Sushi croissants

If poke bowls represented the next generation of sushi, the next-next generation is the sushi croissant. Perhaps no new food trend will divide opinion as much as this one, recently developed by a San Francisco bakery – but the innovation deserves a fair hearing. If we thumb our noses at rolling seaweed, salmon, wasabi and ginger up in flaky pastry, we’d never try anything – and frankly, the more ways people think of to consume sushi, the better.

More alcohol alternatives

Mocktails have been creeping up in popularity and several companies now produce good-quality alcohol-free beer, so it looks like 2018 will be the year drinks with low or no alcohol content will spill into the mainstream. That means more excuses to go out, while saving money and skipping the headache the next day.

Retro foods

Expect Parma ham and melon, prawn cocktails and peach roulade to be served up and down the country as the Eighties make a comeback – including Nigella’s devilled eggs.