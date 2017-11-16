2017, the year of the Christmas GAA jersey

2015 - the year of the Christmas Jumper.

2016 - the year of the Christmas suit.

And without further ado, 2017 is now the year of the Christmas GAA jersey.

Yes. Christmas. GAA. Jerseys.

Irish Gifts For You have launched a range of Lapland Gael jerseys and we’ve a feeling that they’re going to be very popular.

Each jersey will set you back €29 and are also available in chrildren's sizes.

Don’t worry if GAA is not your thing, there’s also an option for rugby lovers.

Discounts are available for multiple jerseys and shipping is worldwide.

County Bondi won’t know what hit it.