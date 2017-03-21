19 things that rhyme with Trump to help inspire you this World Poetry Day
21/03/2017 - 10:26:09Back to Discover Home
It’s World Poetry Day and for most of you that means one thing – rhyming tweets.
To give you a helping hand before you embark on a tirade of lyrical views on politics, sport or other points of your interest, we thought we would cover one word for you – Trump.
The reasoning behind our choice of word is purely random of course – but along with some help from the Oxford English Dictionary, we hope our suggestions and definitions are useful to you.
1. Dump
Definition: “A site for depositing rubbish.”
2. Bump
Definition: “A protuberance on a level surface.”
3. Grump
Definition: “A fit of sulking.”
4. Slump
Definition: “A sudden severe or prolonged fall in the price, value, or amount of something.”
5. Pump
Definition: “Informal Shoot (bullets) into (a target)”
6. Chump
Definition: “A foolish or easily deceived person.”
7. Stump
Definition: “The small projecting remnant of something that has been cut or broken off or worn away.”
8. Lump
Definition: “informal A heavy, ungainly, or slow-witted person.”
9. Rump
Definition: “A person’s buttocks.”
10. Forrest Gump
Definition: The greatest metaphor for running of all time.
11. Hump
Definition: “A rounded raised mass of earth or land.”
12. Clump
Definition: “A compacted mass or lump of something.”
13. Jump
Definition: “Pass quickly or abruptly from one idea, subject, or state to another.”
14. Plump
Definition: “(of a person) rather fat.”
15. Crump
Definition: “A loud thudding sound, especially one made by an exploding bomb or shell.”
16. Thump
Definition: “Hit or strike heavily, especially with the fist or a blunt implement.”
17. Sump
Definition: “A cesspool.”
18. Frump
Definition: “An unattractive woman who wears dowdy old-fashioned clothes.”
19. Flump
Definition: “Fall or sit down heavily.”
Oh and by the way, if you’re looking for something to rhyme with the name Donald – we found just two things. Ronald and McDonald.
Use this information wisely.
Join the conversation - comment here