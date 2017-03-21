19 things that rhyme with Trump to help inspire you this World Poetry Day

It’s World Poetry Day and for most of you that means one thing – rhyming tweets.

To give you a helping hand before you embark on a tirade of lyrical views on politics, sport or other points of your interest, we thought we would cover one word for you – Trump.

(Evan Vucci/AP)

The reasoning behind our choice of word is purely random of course – but along with some help from the Oxford English Dictionary, we hope our suggestions and definitions are useful to you.

1. Dump

Definition: “A site for depositing rubbish.”

2. Bump

Definition: “A protuberance on a level surface.”

3. Grump

Definition: “A fit of sulking.”

Crying GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



4. Slump

Definition: “A sudden severe or prolonged fall in the price, value, or amount of something.”

5. Pump

Definition: “Informal Shoot (bullets) into (a target)”

6. Chump

Definition: “A foolish or easily deceived person.”

SpongeBob SquarePants GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



7. Stump

Definition: “The small projecting remnant of something that has been cut or broken off or worn away.”

8. Lump

Definition: “informal A heavy, ungainly, or slow-witted person.”

9. Rump

Definition: “A person’s buttocks.”

Fail GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



10. Forrest Gump

Definition: The greatest metaphor for running of all time.

Running GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



11. Hump

Definition: “A rounded raised mass of earth or land.”

12. Clump

Definition: “A compacted mass or lump of something.”

13. Jump

Definition: “Pass quickly or abruptly from one idea, subject, or state to another.”

Cheezburger GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



14. Plump

Definition: “(of a person) rather fat.”

15. Crump

Definition: “A loud thudding sound, especially one made by an exploding bomb or shell.”

16. Thump

Definition: “Hit or strike heavily, especially with the fist or a blunt implement.”

Harlem Globetrotters GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



17. Sump

Definition: “A cesspool.”

18. Frump

Definition: “An unattractive woman who wears dowdy old-fashioned clothes.”

19. Flump

Definition: “Fall or sit down heavily.”

Funny GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Oh and by the way, if you’re looking for something to rhyme with the name Donald – we found just two things. Ronald and McDonald.

Use this information wisely.