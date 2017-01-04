18 ways to have a new you this year without putting in any effort

The new year so often signals the start of another dead-end diet or flimsy fitness regime, as delusions of the romantic image of a “new you” get you a little caught up in the moment.

What if we told you there was an easier way? Well, here’s some suggestions on how you can create a new you without all that blasted effort.

1. Become a hat person

Because nothing changes the way you see someone so immediately.

“Yeah I saw her recently. She wears a beret now.”

“Oh.”

Exactly.

2. Stop eating a food you don’t particularly like or feel you need

It’s been a very hard decision but we shall be eating celery no more.

3. Buy a new coat

#NewCoat

A photo posted by Chauncey Wiggins (@dopelove74) on

Forget a new sculpted body, what people really notice is that new coat you’re wearing into work.

Headed Out in the rain #newcoat #januaryweather #topshop #followme

A photo posted by Emme Southcombe (@emme_south) on

Because “I like your coat” is the platonic compliment everybody needs.

4. Start using a new filter on your photos

Almost weekend! 🙃 #sepia #goodmood #nostalgia #sunisshining #ponytail #curves

A photo posted by Julianathaira (@julianathaira) on

My Instagrams will be sepia from now on and there is nothing you can do about it, Mum and Dad.

Bored at work #bored #snapchat #filter #worksucks

A photo posted by Mark Badder (@badderm7) on

As for Snapchat, see you later puppy face – hello John Lennon sunglasses.

5. Change your fabric conditioner

Round And Round GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Because citrus was so 2016 – and that was a bad time.

What says “new you” better than sheets smelling of sunshine?

6. Screenshot other people’s healthy food and post it to social media with no explanation

#quinoa.

Avoid ones like this though.

Quinoa & cia ✨

A photo posted by Pati Pruinelli (@patipruinelli) on

No strange hand, no questions.

7. Grow hair

Facial hair, head hair – any hair you want.

Any. Hair.

8. Make a dramatic food or drink decision which ultimately means nothing

Picture GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Coca-Cola, you had your run. We drink Pepsi now.

Listen, cynical reader, we are not here to discuss the differences between Coke and Pepsi. Move on.

9. Swap your meals – maybe just on Sundays

No one said breakfast couldn’t be for dinner. #huntbrotherspizza #breakfastpizza #brinner

A photo posted by Hunt Brothers Pizza (@huntbrotherspizza) on

Breakfast for dinner and dinner for breakfast.

Swap your pancakes with your pizza for a day a week – just enough days for people to notice -and you’ll be the talk of the town.

Kids wanted #brinner

A photo posted by Nick D (@nickdeb) on

It’s brinner time.

10. Wear glasses

Cheezburger GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Even if you don’t need them.

11. Moisturise

Caool Karaoke GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Smooth like a baby’s bottom. What’s newer than a baby? Exactly.

12. Eat dessert first

Eat the pudding, eat the pudding, eat the pudding.

13. Start playing can roulette

(Julien Behal/PA)

When you buy cans, remove their labels. Voila, you’ve just added mystery to every dinner you make.

Welcome to life on the edge.

14. Change your cologne or perfume

The Last Man On Earth GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Smell new – feel new.

15. Start using a straw

All Get Out GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

“No I won’t apologise for the loud slurping – it’s who I am now.”

16. Start using a random word of your choosing

Mad Men GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Try adding “babe” to the end of a sentence once in a while, or using “bonjour” as a greeting. You could even become a “cheers” person.

17. Trademark winking

GIPHY Originals GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

You don’t even have to be good at it.

18. Cut your hair off

Suddenly your bald. You’ve done essentially nothing, but nothing will ever be the same again.

Reaction GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Prepare to blow minds.

Now go forth, lazy revolutionaries! May the bare minimum serve you well!

Inspiration GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Good.
