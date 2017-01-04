18 ways to have a new you this year without putting in any effort
The new year so often signals the start of another dead-end diet or flimsy fitness regime, as delusions of the romantic image of a “new you” get you a little caught up in the moment.
What if we told you there was an easier way? Well, here’s some suggestions on how you can create a new you without all that blasted effort.
1. Become a hat person
Because nothing changes the way you see someone so immediately.
“Yeah I saw her recently. She wears a beret now.”
“Oh.”
Exactly.
2. Stop eating a food you don’t particularly like or feel you need
It’s been a very hard decision but we shall be eating celery no more.
3. Buy a new coat
Forget a new sculpted body, what people really notice is that new coat you’re wearing into work.
Because “I like your coat” is the platonic compliment everybody needs.
4. Start using a new filter on your photos
My Instagrams will be sepia from now on and there is nothing you can do about it, Mum and Dad.
As for Snapchat, see you later puppy face – hello John Lennon sunglasses.
5. Change your fabric conditionerRound And Round GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Because citrus was so 2016 – and that was a bad time.
What says “new you” better than sheets smelling of sunshine?
6. Screenshot other people’s healthy food and post it to social media with no explanation
D I N N E R 🌱 . . Lauwarmer Quinoasalat mit Linsen, Oliven und Tomaten auf einem Spinatblätterbett. Nom. 😋😍 . . #instadaily #instaphoto #instagood #instalike #like4like #vegan #glutenfree #dinner #instafood #healthyfood #healthy #healthyliving #fit #fooddiary #foodblogger #veganfoodshare #veganfoodideas #whatthefuckdoveganseat #whatjeneats #love #instafamily #spinach #quinoa
#quinoa.
Avoid ones like this though.
No strange hand, no questions.
7. Grow hair
Facial hair, head hair – any hair you want.
Any. Hair.
8. Make a dramatic food or drink decision which ultimately means nothingPicture GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Coca-Cola, you had your run. We drink Pepsi now.
Listen, cynical reader, we are not here to discuss the differences between Coke and Pepsi. Move on.
9. Swap your meals – maybe just on Sundays
Breakfast for dinner and dinner for breakfast.
Swap your pancakes with your pizza for a day a week – just enough days for people to notice -and you’ll be the talk of the town.
It’s brinner time.
10. Wear glassesCheezburger GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Even if you don’t need them.
11. MoisturiseCaool Karaoke GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Smooth like a baby’s bottom. What’s newer than a baby? Exactly.
12. Eat dessert first
Eat the pudding, eat the pudding, eat the pudding.
13. Start playing can roulette
When you buy cans, remove their labels. Voila, you’ve just added mystery to every dinner you make.
Really hoping this contains peas. #canroulette pic.twitter.com/IQhY7YfSjM— Keith Dunne (@KeithDunneNL) November 10, 2014
Welcome to life on the edge.
14. Change your cologne or perfumeThe Last Man On Earth GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Smell new – feel new.
15. Start using a strawAll Get Out GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
“No I won’t apologise for the loud slurping – it’s who I am now.”
16. Start using a random word of your choosingMad Men GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Try adding “babe” to the end of a sentence once in a while, or using “bonjour” as a greeting. You could even become a “cheers” person.
17. Trademark winkingGIPHY Originals GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
You don’t even have to be good at it.
18. Cut your hair off
Suddenly your bald. You’ve done essentially nothing, but nothing will ever be the same again.
Reaction GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Prepare to blow minds.
Now go forth, lazy revolutionaries! May the bare minimum serve you well!
Inspiration GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Good.
