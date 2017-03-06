18 thoughts everyone can relate to on a Monday

Whether you’re one of those people looking annoyingly sprightly on the first morning of the week or someone who dislikes that time period more than the Boomtown Rats – Monday is usually the worst day of the week.

As such, we thought we’d run by a few thoughts you might be able to relate to from Mondays past…

1. Why, dear lord why?

Confused GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



The precursor to most of your thoughts today.

2. Why didn’t I sleep better on Sunday night?

That was definitely a tougher exit from bed this morning…

3. It’s only four sleeps until the weekend.

Dog GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Like a child at Christmas, all units of time will now be measured in slumber form.

4. The two day hangover is definitely real.

Over the age of 21, yes it exists.

5. Why did I drink a bottle of wine last night?

Sad GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



You drank on Sunday – you know exactly why your head is a mess.

6. Oh good public transport is running without disruption.

That was sarcasm right there.

7. When is too early for lunch?

Weezer GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



11am is totally the new 1pm.

8. Monday should be the new Sunday.

Why isn’t there a three day weekend? It’s definitely been proved to boost productivity by now, right?

9. Am I a tiny cog in a pointless capitalist machine?

Loop GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



You’re upset you’re not getting drunk or eating Sunday roast any more so let’s start complaining about the big issues.

10. If one more person asks how my weekend was I’m going to spontaneously combust.

Music GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



You’re not normally this cranky but there’s only so many ways of saying you did next to nothing.

11. Why didn’t I wash any clothes this weekend?

This can often be coupled with – how long does it take to dry a shirt? Or possibly just “it’s fine no one will notice”.

12. I cannot wait to go to sleep tonight.

Tired GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



You’ve probably been thinking this from the second you woke up.

13. I’ll go to the gym later in the week.

There’s so much time to gym later this week, right?

14. Why am I not on a beach?

Dream GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Go to your happy place.

15. What if I just handed in my notice?

Don’t overreact and ruin your life. No one is thinking this on a Friday.

16. How much coffee would it take to kill me?

Coffee GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



A common concern for those who need a caffeine drip on Mondays.

17. How much coffee would it take to kill my boss?

Kidding, obvs. We’re not even sure how that would work.

18. I’m too sick and wouldn’t want to give it to the office.

Friends GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



We know you’re lying. Have a good day at work.