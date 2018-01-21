16 of the best signs from women’s marches in the US, Canada and the UK
21/01/2018 - 22:09:00Back to Donald Trump Discover Home
As the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration rolled around on Saturday, so did the anniversary of women’s marches around the globe.
Thousands of women turned out in North America and the UK over the weekend to continue to protest for a plethora of causes including immigration reform, transgender rights, racial equality, LGBTQ rights and women’s rights, among others
Here are some of the best signs spotted at the protests in the UK, Canada and the USA.
1. Girl Power
2. Government control
3. Spray paint
4. Love and support for trans people
5. The umbrella
6. Texas speaks
7. I’m with her
8. Don’t upset Grandma
9. Equal means equal – for all
10. Missing Sunday Brunch
.@SundayBrunchC4 at the #womensmarchlondon #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/8ubLpYzbXU— hattonrk (@hattonrk) January 21, 2018
@SundayBrunchC4 Ruth, Aimee, Rachel and Ruth! From Bermondsey!! saying #timesup at the #Womensmarchlondon— hattonrk (@hattonrk) January 21, 2018
11. Smashing glass ceilings
12. Girls become women
13. Spaniels against sexism
14. Sausage rolls, not gender roles
15. Stay woke
16. Leslie says Knope
Join the conversation - comment here