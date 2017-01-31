16 awkward gym moments that every person trying to get fit will relate to

As if gyms weren’t already difficult, what with the exercise and all, they can also summon the most awkward experiences.

If you enthusiastically joined a gym at the start of the new year, or began going to the one you already pay for (well done btw) then you may be able to relate to a few of these.

Gym Jones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



1. The dreaded eye contact, awkward no matter what exercise you’re doing.

That awkward moment when you're foam rolling your inner thigh and you lock eyes with the bro on the rowing machine next to you. — christopher leon (@realCLeon) December 23, 2016

2. When you forget one vital piece of gym gear.

Life is full of awkward moments. Like when you get the gym and realize you didn't pack a sports bra. #rip #ohwell #awkward — NettiePie @Creating (@NettiePie92) January 23, 2017

3. When social (clothing) norms don’t exist in changing rooms.

Old men must hold a naked brotherhood meeting in the gym locker room on Saturdays. #myeyes #scarred — Awkward Gym Moments (@GymAwkward) January 21, 2017

4. When skin tight gym clothes fail you.

Awkward gym moments: guy next to me in skin tight leggings just found they don't have as much give as he thought. RRrrrrriipppp!!! Whoops 😳 — Jim McManus (@jimmcmanusph) June 19, 2016

5. And you can’t even trust your bra.

6. When all you wanted was to Snapchat your progress.

Awkward Gym Moments: When you try taking a low-key gym selfie but then the flash comes on and everyone notices 😂 — Chris Edwards (@Chris_Edwards10) April 28, 2016

7. When you find yourself in the completely wrong gym class.



did I accidentally walk into a boxing class at the gym instead of yoga and just stay because I was too awkward to leave? yes. yes i did. — Megan Murphy (@_forbaltimore) January 8, 2017

8. When even the jacuzzi is stressful.

There's nothing more awkward than touching someone's foot in the jacuzzi 😂 #AwkwardGymMoments #Footsie — Charlie Consuela (@charlie_clem) May 14, 2015

9. Everything about the thigh adductor machine.

The inner/outer thigh machine at the gym is easily the most awkward. Like hey people who walk by with my legs wide open 😂😂😂✌🏻️ — Sarah Sullivan  (@Sarrrrie) May 12, 2016

10. When your music is just a little too loud, on just the wrong song.

That awkward moment when you're at the gym pumping weights and Celine Dion pops up on your iPod. — Garth E. Collins (@Voiceofgarth) December 6, 2016

11. When you have to wait to use the equipment but don’t know where to look.

What do people do when they're waiting on racks at the gym? I feel so awkward just standing here. — Ashley Best (@ashleyeb_) December 3, 2016

12. When you just want to do squats in peace.

I wish the weights section of the gym wasn't nearly always only guys tho its so awkward doing squats with 5 people looking at u ?? — Annabelle !! (@annabelleatl_) January 12, 2017

13. When you realise someone is snooping at your treadmill and getting competitive.

if we are next to each other on the treadmil WE ARE RACING #duh — 21 sensitive (@y0ungpocahontas) September 4, 2013

14. When you’re accidentally in time with someone rowing next to you.

Find it so awkward when you start rowing in time with the total stranger on the machine next to you — Millie (@millie_ellis_w) February 25, 2016

15. When you realised you’ve been overconfident and have to downgrade mid set.

That awkward moment when you have to downgrade the weights because you can't complete reps. — Dhiren 🛰 (@Dhirennn_) January 13, 2017

16. When you outright just don’t know how to use something so you wing it.

Me trying to figure out how to use new machines at the gym pic.twitter.com/uQz616r81V — Appropriate username (@kicksb4rent_) January 29, 2017

Don’t worry, January is almost over guys.