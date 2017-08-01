15 things that definitely happened on everyone’s party holiday as a teenager

Your first holiday without parents is an important rite of passage – usually spent in a booze-drenched, sun-splashed party hot-spot.

Cast your mind back to those nights spent dancing in cheesy nightclubs, followed by days lounging in the sun to sleep it all off.

They say have no regrets, but some cringeworthy antics are probably best left in the past.

Were you guilty of any of the below? We’ve all done it, and some of you are still doing it now…

Whoever came up with fishbowls is Satan — julia (@JuliaH72001) May 5, 2017

1. You drank multiple fishbowls full of unidentifiable alcohol. They called it “Sex on the Beach” but we’re not sure a reputable mixologist would agree.

2. Someone always tried to jump in the hotel pool after hours. Do hotel staff really think signs around the pool will stop 18-year-olds from midnight skinny dips?

3. You attended one too many foam parties at the heaving, sweaty nightclubs. One of your group probably got foam in their eyes. You definitely all got foam in your hair.

4. You tried to sample different clubs but by day three, you’d found a regular haunt. Often the one with the best drinks deals.

5. There was at least one alcohol-fuelled injury. Whether it involved a stiletto being scraped down your shin or falling flat on your face – let’s hope it didn’t result in a pricey medical bill.

All fun and games till you open a letter from the hospital you were in in Magaluf telling you your owe them €3202 n got 31 days to pay it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zlMLt8pr3c — Lewes Brown (@lewescfc) September 30, 2016

6. You wasted way too much money buying tat from stalls on the strip. Because at the time that giant pair of glow-in-the-dark sunglasses was a necessary purchase.

7. You went on a bar crawl and embraced all the drinking games and group activities (especially the karaoke).

8. Someone got horribly sunburnt and went clubbing looking like a lobster.

9. You made friends with people you probably had no real intention of keeping in touch with.

10. You had matching t-shirts made for the whole group – complete with names on the back.

11. Everyone in the group had a night that ended very early due to being, well, too drunk. But your body was pretty much immune to hangovers back then.

12. At least one person in the group definitely lost an important possession. Best case scenario: an electronic device. Worst case scenario: a passport.

Daniel's been in Magaluf for about 5 hours max and he's already lost his passport.. Glad I'm not on that holiday 😂 — - Sam🐘 (@sammiedonoghue) May 9, 2015

13. There was probably a drunken argument over a crush. At the time, you both thought the 18-30s rep with the cracking tan was the love of your life.

14. One song quickly became your holiday anthem – and always pulled you on to the danceflooor. It was probably some sort of David Guetta tune. Oh the regret…

15. When mum and dad picked you up from the airport, you promptly passed out in the car – and didn’t wake up for a week.