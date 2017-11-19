15 of the weirdest things hotel staff have actually been asked

Working in hotels means you meet different people from all walks of life. So staff receive many all sorts of requests, and are supposed to maintain professional and smile sweetly, even when they’re asked weird, or sometimes hilarious, questions.

People working at the 552 Travelodges have been documenting some of the stranger things they’ve been asked over the past 12 months (and yes, guests really said these things).

Some of these requests are quite frankly just way above the call of duty:

1. Can you teach me Spanish in an hour? I have a meeting with our Spanish investors.

2. Can you write a blog on the local area for me as I need to need to meet another deadline?

3. Can you pretend to be my chauffeur for the day? I have an important meeting and want to impress my clients.

4. Could you meet a business client on my behalf? I have double booked myself.

While other hotel guests appear to be under the illusion they were staying at a luxury five star resort:

5. Where is the hotel helipad? My boss is flying in this evening and needs somewhere to land.

6. Can I dock my yacht in your car park?

Some people got way too personal:

7. Will you be my bridesmaid?

8. Can you please deliver my baby?

9. Could you sing me to sleep with the Welsh National Anthem?

While others appear to have completely lost touch with reality:

10. What is the best location to see wild Haggis?

11. What unicorn food do you serve?

And others are just downright impossible:

12. Can you make sure deer walk past my room at 8.30am?

13. Please can you stop the wind from blowing?

14. Are you able to stop the rain?

By the way, the baby was actually delivered by receptionist Karen Dyas. She came to the aid of a mum-to-be when her waters broke in the car park, with Karen even unblocking the newborn’s airwaves when it didn’t initially cry.