14 times Australian police proved they have the best Twitter game in the world

Whether it’s in New South Wales, Queensland or the Northern Territory, Australian police teams have some serious Twitter game.

Here are some of their golden moments, to explain why.

1. When the New South Wales team brought out one of the oldest tricks in the book

Look what we found! pic.twitter.com/bNuFHdcgAq — NSW Police (@nswpolice) August 15, 2017

It’s the ol’ look over there and schoolboy punching trick mixed in one – and for a good cause too.

2. The time Murdoch Police posted a stoner’s to do list

Are ur Saturdays hectic like this!!! To do list located at search warrant in Cooby. #MurdochLPT3 pic.twitter.com/KdpMbdEYMq — Murdoch Police (@MurdochPol) April 30, 2015

This guy was clearly going places.

Despite huge social media attention for a small police team in Perth, the Murdoch team stayed humble as well.

Yes, the to do list was authentic, I don't think any of us here could make it up if we tried! #nosenseofhumour — Murdoch Police (@MurdochPol) April 30, 2015

3. When NSW brought out the Game of Thrones references

We don't mean to Drogon, but pls keep your Littlefingers off the phone if driving home. You'll pay the gold price if caught. #GameofThrones — NSW Police (@nswpolice) August 14, 2017

4. When the NSW team (again) trolled 2 billion people

We don't mean to alarm you but FACEBOOK IS DOWN!!! How will we know what you ate for lunch!? pic.twitter.com/j3z6Uf4q13 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 9, 2017

Facebook has over 2 billion monthly users – and the NSW team clearly isn’t a fan of your food pictures.

5. When South Australia Police trolled their former Prime Minister

If your plans for #AustraliaDay look like THIS, you need an exit strategy. Don't drink and drive. pic.twitter.com/Gmgq9e7BHg — SA Police News (@SAPoliceNews) January 25, 2017

Bob Hawke was the Aussie PM from 1983 to 1991, and he’s now the ripe old age of 87 – so maybe he deserved a beer okay SA.

6. When the NSW team made a deep, meaningful Spotify playlist

Loving this playlist 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/C3bGPiUBRq — NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 17, 2017

Seriously, the New South Wales team are nailing this social media business.

7. When they realised the internet is all about puppies

This police pupper will be bamboozling bad guys in no time #pawandorder pic.twitter.com/9w6NSvQJD8 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) April 19, 2017

If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s puppies – and by gosh New South Wales, you did it again.

8. When Queensland Police trolled Nickelback

Urgent police warning: Men matching this description expected to be committing musical crimes in Boondall tonight. pic.twitter.com/iTI6ShuO2K — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 20, 2015

9. When NSW made an exquisite pun from a classic by The Killers

PD Cobble.



*Listens to Mr. Brightside once* pic.twitter.com/SHwHZ4vlix — NSW Police (@nswpolice) April 13, 2017

PD Cobble’s out of their cage, and by golly they’re looking just fine.

10. When Victoria PD trolled Mondays – with a dog

11. When Western Australia Police called out someone’s hunger for chicken

Nandos Chicken is good but lives are put at risk every time you drive through a RED TCL, there simply is no excuse!!!#teg3 pic.twitter.com/myurrBcRwU — WA Police Traffic (@WAPoliceTraffic) April 18, 2017

Nando’s is good – but not that good.

12. When Cockburn Police brought in the cavalry

School holiday proactive 'mounted' patrols at Gateway's. Keep your handbag safe or it could become a night'mare' if stolen #tougherforcrooks pic.twitter.com/F5h9fxVbmW — Cockburn Police (@CockburnPol) July 11, 2017

No laughing at the station’s name please – this team is from a little suburb in Perth.

13. When Mundaring Police messed with technology

We have detected another cold front fast approaching. Please drive to the conditions & have a safe Sunday. #weatherradar #FB pic.twitter.com/AG0BZwf5xC — Mundaring Police (@MundaringPol) August 13, 2017

Difficult to decide if they were messing with a speedometer or Windows Paint.

Okay, probably Paint…

14. When York Police had absolutely no chill

Jokes aside, meth WILL ruin your life, your health and your finances. Dob in a dealer and get this poison off our streets.1800 333 000 #fb pic.twitter.com/UIQEfOAipp — York Police (WA) (@York_Police) July 7, 2017

Yep. They did this. Seriously.

Bonus round: When Queensland Police maybe got a little try-hard

Don't lose your cool in the heat, keep it chill like Mr Freeze. But don't be a super villain, that wouldn't be (n)ice to see. pic.twitter.com/BtCHwJOGik — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 9, 2017

That’s enough from you now Australia.