14 things which definitely need to be renamed, according to Reddit

1. “Jet skis should be called boatercycles” – SmashRedhats

You really can’t argue with that logic.

2. “Vacuum cleaner. Better adapt our German word: Dustsucker” – Kanbaru-Fan

If you’re wondering “staubsauger” is the German word.

3. “A finished building shouldn’t be called a building. It should be called built.” – Gallowbloob

Such as the Empire State Built or Parliament Built.

4. “The Australian dollar should be called the dollarydoo.” – realy_bald_engineer

We told you Reddit was filled with brilliant minds.

5. “They sell little potatoes at the supermarket called “petite potatoes”… why not call them -petitoes-” – litusername

We’re sure a little light appeared above this users name when they thought of this – so we’re so proud of this gif.

6. “Butterflies have nothing to do with butter, and though they DO fly, they themselves AREN’T flies. Therefore I propose we start calling them flutterbugs.” – superkim111

7. “Doughnuts. Let’s be honest, they’re more like washers than nuts.” – SJVellenga

One for those of you into your DIY perhaps…

8. “Definitely those hands-free segways everybody keeps calling hoverboards” – Inceivf

Marty McFly would not have appreciated if he went back to the future to find these to be fair.

9. “Plexiglass should have been called glasstic.” – justdcdoe

They have definitely a missed a trick there.

10. “Pineapple. It is neither pine nor apple” – Squishypipe

It is spiny though.

11. “The glove compartment isn’t accurately named.” – KaboomBoxer

May we suggest instead the “old, scratched compilation CDs compartment” or possibly the “driver’s manual you never read hatch”?

12. “A pair of trousers. I have never seen a single trouser ever outside of a pair. So calling them a pair is kind of redundant.” – Washuchan

Roger Moore here appears to have a pair of pair of trousers. Stop making our head hurt James Bond.

13. “A near miss should really be called a near hit.” – drunk-on-wine

Perhaps ironically, they’ve hit the nail on the head there.

14. “I have always thought that asteroids should be called hemorrhoids and hemorrhoids should be call assteroids.” – The Aushole

And of course there’s this to finish off. Reddit users bringing it home with some class.