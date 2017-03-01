14 things which definitely need to be renamed, according to Reddit
Reddit is not an online platform everyone is familiar with, but it’s an anonymous community alive with ideas and questions – and this one on misnomers is pretty awesome.
Users were asked to come up with ideas for things which are badly named, and suggest better names for them. If you’re not sure what we mean, don’t worry, we think you’ll get the gist pretty quick. Sit back and enjoy…
1. “Jet skis should be called boatercycles” – SmashRedhats
Summer GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
You really can’t argue with that logic.
2. “Vacuum cleaner. Better adapt our German word: Dustsucker” – Kanbaru-Fan
Vacuum GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
If you’re wondering “staubsauger” is the German word.
3. “A finished building shouldn’t be called a building. It should be called built.” – Gallowbloob
Topshelf Records GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Such as the Empire State Built or Parliament Built.
4. “The Australian dollar should be called the dollarydoo.” – realy_bald_engineer
Australian GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
We told you Reddit was filled with brilliant minds.
5. “They sell little potatoes at the supermarket called “petite potatoes”… why not call them -petitoes-” – litusername
Holy GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
We’re sure a little light appeared above this users name when they thought of this – so we’re so proud of this gif.
6. “Butterflies have nothing to do with butter, and though they DO fly, they themselves AREN’T flies. Therefore I propose we start calling them flutterbugs.” – superkim111
Living Stills GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
7. “Doughnuts. Let’s be honest, they’re more like washers than nuts.” – SJVellenga
Donuts GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
One for those of you into your DIY perhaps…
8. “Definitely those hands-free segways everybody keeps calling hoverboards” – Inceivf
jjjjjohn GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Marty McFly would not have appreciated if he went back to the future to find these to be fair.
9. “Plexiglass should have been called glasstic.” – justdcdoe
Feelings GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
They have definitely a missed a trick there.
10. “Pineapple. It is neither pine nor apple” – Squishypipe
Pineapple GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
It is spiny though.
11. “The glove compartment isn’t accurately named.” – KaboomBoxer
Sign with Robert GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
May we suggest instead the “old, scratched compilation CDs compartment” or possibly the “driver’s manual you never read hatch”?
12. “A pair of trousers. I have never seen a single trouser ever outside of a pair. So calling them a pair is kind of redundant.” – Washuchan
Trousers GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Roger Moore here appears to have a pair of pair of trousers. Stop making our head hurt James Bond.
13. “A near miss should really be called a near hit.” – drunk-on-wine
Miss GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Perhaps ironically, they’ve hit the nail on the head there.
14. “I have always thought that asteroids should be called hemorrhoids and hemorrhoids should be call assteroids.” – The Aushole
Asteroid GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
And of course there’s this to finish off. Reddit users bringing it home with some class.
