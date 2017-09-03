14 shopping problems only short girls will understand

If you are under 5ft 3in, you are probably completely fed up of hearing certain remarks.

“I never realised you were so short.” “Ah, you’re so tiny stood next to me.” “How tall are you?”

And that’s not the only problem you have to deal with as a short girl. Even a day of retail therapy can bring its frustrations.

1. Models displaying clothes are always taller than you

It makes shopping online kind of impossible…

2. You can buy jeans only from the petite range

Which excludes shops like Primark, which has no petite range.

3. Dresses are so much longer on you

Just a short girl who loves maxi dresses. It's a curse — CarolineGrace (@CarolTheHippie) March 22, 2017

Maxi dresses are pretty much out of the question.

4. Jumpsuits don’t fit right

Oh, to have long legs…

5. You feel pressure to buy heels but can’t walk in them

You’ve tripped over more than once on a night out – why shouldn’t you just stick to kitten heels?

6. Swimming costumes are a nightmare to try on

Not only is that voice inside your head saying you’re not beach body ready, they’re always too long on the body, or there’s some sizing issue you can’t help feel would be solved by growing a few inches.

7. Coats are always longer than you envision

I've had to get an age 14 coat because it's the only one that isn't too long for me, these are true short girl problems — georgia (@_imgeorgia) February 19, 2014

A trench coat on you resembles a toddler playing dress-up.

8. Tights ride up high up on your body

We’re talking as high as your boobs. Not exactly comfortable…

9. You often can’t reach the clothes to try them on

It’s not just supermarkets where the shelves are too high.

10. Necklaces tend to drown you

Especially big chunky ones, which is annoying when they’re in style and you have a dress crying out for one.

11. An oversized-tee looks like you’re wearing a bed sheet

Even crop tops often look too long…

12. There are trends you simply have to ignore

(Ian West/PA)

Wide-legged pants are a trend that’s passed you by. Thigh-high boots were also a no-go.

13. Jacket sleeves cover your hands

Not ideal when you need your hands to, you know, do things.

14. Ankle swingers aren’t really ankle swingers

I bought children's jeans that are meant to be ankle swingers and there still way too long #shortpeopleproblems — ❁ нєαтнєя ❁ (@htharby) January 31, 2016

They’re just that little bit too long… so rolling up is the way to go.