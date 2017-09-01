14 of the best jokes on the internet that aren’t disastrously offensive

Back to Discover Home

Reddit’s upvote system allows users to pick out the stuff they like, and the system turns the site into a veritable encyclopedia of the best of the best of the internet.

So we’ve trawled through the jokes subreddit to find out what’s ticking the internet. Here are 14 of the best…

1. If I had a dollar for every time someone over 40 told me my generation sucks…

Then I could afford a house in the economy they ruined – Donald_Garcia

Funny GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. My wife left me because I’m too insecure

No wait, she’s back. She just went to make a cup of tea – vader1941

Pg Tips GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. I wish I could be ugly for one day

Being ugly every day sucks – Bogdan_52

Drunk History Uk GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. What has 4 letters, sometimes 9 letters, but never has 5 letters

Just a hint: I didn’t ask a question – Fojanratte

Bbc GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Set your wifi password to 2444666668888888

So when someone asks tell them it’s 12345678 – Ninhnguyenz

Disney Zootopia GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Dads are like boomerangs

I hope – YottaPiggy

Dude Bro Party Massacre Iii GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Breaking News: Bill Gates has agreed to pay for Trump’s wall

On the condition he gets to install windows – drugsondrugs

Swag GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Son: “Mom, Dad, I’m gay”

Mom: Stares at Dad

Dad: Clenches fist

Mom: “Don’t!”

Dad: Sweats Profusely

Mom: “…”

Dad: “HI GAY, I’M DAD” – iRyaaanM

Kid GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. My dad died last year when my family couldn’t remember his blood type in time for paramedics to save him

As he died, he kept insisting for us to “be positive”, but it’s hard without him – OhGodAmIANiceGuy

As Roma GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. I wonder what my parents did to fight boredom before the internet

I asked my 18 brothers and sisters and they don’t know either – limex27

Tv GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it…

…then my illegal logging business is a success – ChrisTaliaferro

Locos Only GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Communism jokes are not funny

Unless everyone gets them – Knot_Gay

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. My girlfriend yelled at me today saying, “You weren’t even listening just now, were you?!”

I thought, “Man, what a weird way to start a conversation” – Childflayer

Reaction GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. My girlfriend told me to take the spider out instead of killing it

We went and had some drinks. Cool guy. Wants to be a web developer – dream-hunter

Spider GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

If only gifs could make noise, two drums and a cymbal would have featured heavily in this article.

KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Jokes, UK, Jokes, List, Reddit, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover