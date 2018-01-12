14 everyday tasks American infomercials make look hilariously hard
Twitter user @tatehill_ has made a thread of some truly hilarious gifs – just ’cause.
The subject matter is the American infomercial or “as seen on TV” advert, which sees humans being undone by the most entertainingly benign situations – the sections before they reveal their game changing product.
Such as…
1. Using a tape measure
1. WhY DID he fall HAHAHAHBANSJSJSJSJSK pic.twitter.com/39z8NfJH9k— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
2. Touching your feet
2. She didn’t even try to keep her balance she JUST FELL wtf HAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/ncPJajU38t— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
3. Cleaning windows
3. Is she okay hhahahahahHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/DjEB09tVOX— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
4. Using a washing machine
4. Me after any small inconvenience pic.twitter.com/Mrq4WC9Aep— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
5. Walking on a bathmat
5. Bath mats aren’t this slippery I promise pic.twitter.com/SvfFvr354R— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
6. Cleaning your car
6. HOW MUCH DID HE HAVE TO GET PAID TO DO THIS HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/YccW4g2MGT— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
7. Cleaning your dog
8. Why did he spin like That HAHAJSJSJSKD pic.twitter.com/ajrE6EiYT0— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
8. Turning on a light
9. She acted like she just stared into the sun KDNSMSKKHAHAHA the forehead rubbing really helps the pain pic.twitter.com/OSG0kDAs0r— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
9. Sitting in a chair
10. LMAOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/3GMkJzNGbn— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
10. Walking in the home
11. NOt the COffee TaBle pic.twitter.com/7DcnJBzu7s— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
11. Using Tupperware
13. Did you honestly think this would work pic.twitter.com/CJyXfBJSN6— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
12. Using a food processor
14. Was this necessary 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nRhZPbkIfI— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
13. Opening a kitchen cupboard
15. HOW pic.twitter.com/0YMJcJbxXR— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
14. Eating food
16. Was there an earthquake???? Hahahhahsjdjd pic.twitter.com/GSetFRGVLf— Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018
If you’d like to see more from Tate’s thread, which goes to a whopping 44 gifs, you can – here.
