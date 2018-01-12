14 everyday tasks American infomercials make look hilariously hard

Twitter user @tatehill_ has made a thread of some truly hilarious gifs – just ’cause.

The subject matter is the American infomercial or “as seen on TV” advert, which sees humans being undone by the most entertainingly benign situations – the sections before they reveal their game changing product.

Such as…

1. Using a tape measure

1. WhY DID he fall HAHAHAHBANSJSJSJSJSK pic.twitter.com/39z8NfJH9k — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

2. Touching your feet

2. She didn’t even try to keep her balance she JUST FELL wtf HAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/ncPJajU38t — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

3. Cleaning windows

3. Is she okay hhahahahahHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/DjEB09tVOX — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

4. Using a washing machine

4. Me after any small inconvenience pic.twitter.com/Mrq4WC9Aep — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

5. Walking on a bathmat

5. Bath mats aren’t this slippery I promise pic.twitter.com/SvfFvr354R — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

6. Cleaning your car

6. HOW MUCH DID HE HAVE TO GET PAID TO DO THIS HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/YccW4g2MGT — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

7. Cleaning your dog

8. Why did he spin like That HAHAJSJSJSKD pic.twitter.com/ajrE6EiYT0 — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

8. Turning on a light

9. She acted like she just stared into the sun KDNSMSKKHAHAHA the forehead rubbing really helps the pain pic.twitter.com/OSG0kDAs0r — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

9. Sitting in a chair

10. Walking in the home

11. NOt the COffee TaBle pic.twitter.com/7DcnJBzu7s — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

11. Using Tupperware

13. Did you honestly think this would work pic.twitter.com/CJyXfBJSN6 — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

12. Using a food processor

13. Opening a kitchen cupboard

14. Eating food

16. Was there an earthquake???? Hahahhahsjdjd pic.twitter.com/GSetFRGVLf — Tate (@tatehill_) January 9, 2018

If you’d like to see more from Tate’s thread, which goes to a whopping 44 gifs, you can – here.

PA