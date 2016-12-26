14 epic meal ideas for your St Stephen's Day leftovers

It’s St Stephen's Day and your only job of the day is to relax (more), continue to be merry and eat as many leftovers as possible.

Now, we’re all for sticking a plate in the microwave and reliving yesterday’s Christmas dinner, but if you fancy something a bit different here’s some inspiration from Instagram.

From blending the best veg and cheese for a winter soup to creating a fancy Pannetone breakfast, we’ve got it covered.

1. Bubble and squeak

Love leftovers! #bubbleandsqueak A photo posted by Sean Ross (@mrseanross) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:44am PST

2. An add-everything omelette

Lunch! #LeftOvers omelette with homemade Coleslaw #BoxingDayLeftOvers #Yum #Food #Christmas A photo posted by Joanne&Rosie🐶💜 (@joanne_rosiedoo) on Dec 26, 2015 at 6:06am PST

3.Broccoli fritters

4.Pea and ham soup

5.A roast dinner pie

Turkey, ham and sweet leek pie 💪🏻 #ChristmasLeftovers A photo posted by George Tuvey (@that2vguy) on Dec 31, 2015 at 5:33am PST

6. Leftover stuffed peppers

#stuffedpeppers for #dinner #turkey #rice #tomatoes #onion #spices - good idea for #christmasleftovers perhaps A photo posted by Zuza Zak (@zuzazakcooks) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:18am PST

7.Ham, brie and cranberry quesadillas

Festive lunch of leftover ham, brie and cranberry quesadillas. Perfect way to use up your Christmas leftovers #christmasleftovers #festive #recipe #brie #christmasham A photo posted by Beth Sachs (@jamandcream) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:27am PST

8.Panettone bread and butter pudding

Pannetone & brandy butter pudding, can't wait to taste it! #christmasleftovers #dietstartstomorrow A photo posted by @jesscollins37 on Jan 10, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

9. Brussels sprouts with stilton and balsamic glaze

Leftovers don't need to be boring. Roast Brussel Sprouts with Stilton and balsamic glaze #foodporn #christmasleftovers A photo posted by claire (@beewaits) on Jan 5, 2016 at 3:52am PST

10. A sandwich with ALL the meats

#leftovers #sandwich #food #boxingdayleftovers #sammich #manwich #nohomo A photo posted by Scott Newark (@mementomoridirector) on Dec 27, 2015 at 7:20am PST

11.Ham fried rice

Ham fried rice #yum #christmasleftovers #goodbyegaylookingham A photo posted by Bob Jacobsen (@rjjrsea) on Dec 29, 2015 at 5:20pm PST

12. Ham and broccoli frittata

Finally using up the rest of the Christmas ham in a ham and broccoli frittata. #christmasleftovers #peaandhamsoup #breakfastburrito #frittata A photo posted by An Tyrrell (@antyrrell) on Dec 31, 2015 at 6:26am PST

13. Spicy pomegranate, cranberry turkey meatballs

Spicy pomegranate,cranberry turkey meatballs #christmasleftovers A photo posted by Gypsy Kitchen (@gyp.says) on Dec 28, 2015 at 6:25pm PST

14. Panettone French toast

pannettone french toast. A photo posted by @kara_kk on Jan 2, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

Happy St Stephen's Day.