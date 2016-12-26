14 epic meal ideas for your St Stephen's Day leftovers
It’s St Stephen's Day and your only job of the day is to relax (more), continue to be merry and eat as many leftovers as possible.
Now, we’re all for sticking a plate in the microwave and reliving yesterday’s Christmas dinner, but if you fancy something a bit different here’s some inspiration from Instagram.
From blending the best veg and cheese for a winter soup to creating a fancy Pannetone breakfast, we’ve got it covered.
1. Bubble and squeak
2. An add-everything omelette
3.Broccoli fritters
4.Pea and ham soup
5.A roast dinner pie
6. Leftover stuffed peppers
7.Ham, brie and cranberry quesadillas
8.Panettone bread and butter pudding
9. Brussels sprouts with stilton and balsamic glaze
10. A sandwich with ALL the meats
11.Ham fried rice
12. Ham and broccoli frittata
13. Spicy pomegranate, cranberry turkey meatballs
14. Panettone French toast
Happy St Stephen's Day.
