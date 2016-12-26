14 epic meal ideas for your St Stephen's Day leftovers

It’s St Stephen's Day and your only job of the day is to relax (more), continue to be merry and eat as many leftovers as possible.

Now, we’re all for sticking a plate in the microwave and reliving yesterday’s Christmas dinner, but if you fancy something a bit different here’s some inspiration from Instagram.

From blending the best veg and cheese for a winter soup to creating a fancy Pannetone breakfast, we’ve got it covered.

1. Bubble and squeak

Love leftovers! #bubbleandsqueak

A photo posted by Sean Ross (@mrseanross) on

2. An add-everything omelette

Lunch! #LeftOvers omelette with homemade Coleslaw #BoxingDayLeftOvers #Yum #Food #Christmas

A photo posted by Joanne&Rosie🐶💜 (@joanne_rosiedoo) on

3.Broccoli fritters

4.Pea and ham soup

5.A roast dinner pie

Turkey, ham and sweet leek pie 💪🏻 #ChristmasLeftovers

A photo posted by George Tuvey (@that2vguy) on

6. Leftover stuffed peppers

#stuffedpeppers for #dinner #turkey #rice #tomatoes #onion #spices - good idea for #christmasleftovers perhaps

A photo posted by Zuza Zak (@zuzazakcooks) on

7.Ham, brie and cranberry quesadillas

8.Panettone bread and butter pudding

9. Brussels sprouts with stilton and balsamic glaze

10. A sandwich with ALL the meats

#leftovers #sandwich #food #boxingdayleftovers #sammich #manwich #nohomo

A photo posted by Scott Newark (@mementomoridirector) on

11.Ham fried rice

Ham fried rice #yum #christmasleftovers #goodbyegaylookingham

A photo posted by Bob Jacobsen (@rjjrsea) on

12. Ham and broccoli frittata

13. Spicy pomegranate, cranberry turkey meatballs

Spicy pomegranate,cranberry turkey meatballs #christmasleftovers

A photo posted by Gypsy Kitchen (@gyp.says) on

14. Panettone French toast

pannettone french toast.

A photo posted by @kara_kk on

Happy St Stephen's Day.
