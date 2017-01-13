13 things to know about Friday the 13th

Yes, it’s that fateful day once again.

A day that keeps the ultra superstitious locked in their rooms. A day that all bad luck can be blamed on. A day that has spawned no fewer than 12 slasher franchise films.

Phobia of the fateful 24 hours is rather catchily called, er, paraskavedekatriaphobia.

And, if that wasn’t interesting enough, here are 13 quick-fire facts about Friday the 13th.