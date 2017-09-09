13 things that can ruin an otherwise perfectly good restaurant experience, according to Reddit

Going out for a nice meal is one of life’s purest pleasures, right up until something goes wrong.

The food could be divine – but if something else is off, then it’s likely your entire night is ruined. Angry diners have taken to Reddit to share the awful things that can spoil an otherwise delightful restaurant experience.

Here are some of our top picks – how many are you familiar with?

(Thinkstock/PA)

1. Untamed kids on technology can really get in the way of your entree.

“Some kid loudly playing a game on an ipad with the volume up” – Nezzatic

2. If we’re being honest, kids in general can be shockers in restaurants.

“Kids screaming about “BUT MOOMM I DON’T LIIKE CHIICKKENNNN” the entire time you’re there” – DoobaDoobaDooba

3. There’s nothing worse than waiters loudly singing Happy Birthday. Unless, of course, they’re singing it at you.

“The Happy Birthday song, played twice as loud on their speakers as the music they have going normally, accompanied by the entire staff clapping in a line as they walk to a table to give some poor schmuck a piece of cake” – Ashand

4. Let’s face it, you go to dinner to hang out with your companion – not everyone else in the restaurant.

“When the seats are super close together. You can barely sit without bumping into the person behind you and you hear everyone’s conversations” – txplf23

5. Even if you’re not sat near other people, you still might be forced to hear their conversations and that sucks too.

“Obnoxiously loud patrons. I get it, you are here with six other people at a large table, but I do not think the rest of the restaurant needs to hear about your recent vasectomy procedure in detail” – timmy6169

6. On the flip side, there are some restaurants where you won’t be able to hear anything at all.

“Music so loud that you can’t hold a conversation” – withaniel

7. And then you’ll never be able to leave because the waiter has forgotten about you.

“When the server hands you the check, then walks away before you can get your card out and doesn’t come back for 20 minutes” – ElToberino

8. But then again, compare this with the stress of having a too-attentive waiter.

“A waiter who interrupts you every 10 minutes, asking you about your meal. I get that you want to make sure I’m happy, but I’d rather make conversation with the people I’m with, not you. Also, can’t you see my mouth is full right now, dammit?” – herereadthis

9. Overly pretentious restaurants: we’re looking at you.

“Having every single intricate detail about the preparation and sourcing of all of the dishes explained without me asking” – sho_kosugi

10. When you’re freezing, you can barely taste food – and there may be no escape.

“Sitting right under the aircon in a full restaurant so you can’t be moved” – DavosLostFingers

11. Yep, this is another surefire way to ensure nothing tastes good.

“Somebody with overpowering cologne/perfume” – pdxscout

12. Okay, we think this Reddit user has been watching a few too many romcoms…

“When the lady at the next table starts faking an orgasm and they’re all out of whatever she’s having” – SirLenzalot

13. Sorry folks, this is one necessary evil in a restaurant that’s not going away any time soon.

“The bill afterwards” – Jvergo