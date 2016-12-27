13 signs you may have overindulged over Christmas

It’s now that weird inbetween Christmas and New Year time – you’ve eaten more than you ever have before, drunk all of your parents’ supplies and the New Year is looming just around the corner.

If you’re feeling like you may have overindulged just a little bit, you’ll relate to a few of these…

1. You’re beginning to think roast potatoes, stuffing and a couple of pigs in blankets is a totally reasonable breakfast.

2. You’ve resorted to only wearing jogging bottoms or pyjamas.

3. You’re too scared to change into normal clothes in case your jeans don’t actually do up.

4. It’s beginning to feel totally normal to have cheese and biscuits after every meal.

5. You’re having regular afternoon naps, even though you’ve barely moved all day.

6. A sugar high has become a normal state of affairs.

7. You’re actually considering re-gifting your leftover chocolate.

8. You’re pretty sure it’s just a food baby. Pretty sure.

9. You’re wondering if it would be acceptable to drink Bucks Fizz every morning.

10. You’ve almost got to the point of no longer wanting leftovers. Almost.

11. You’re not sure if your hangover is from booze or cheese.

Think I have a cheese hangover 🧀 — rhiannon ☺ (@rhiannonbevan_) December 26, 2016

12. You’re actually craving green food.

13. You’ve realised you were wrong – there is such a thing as too much Christmas food.