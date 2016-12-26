13 of the best memes that gave us life in 2016

Let’s face it – this year has been pretty tough going. From Mr Krabs to Harambe to the mannequin challenge, these were the memes that got us through it all.

1. Arthur’s Fist

In a year where anger was in plentiful supply, the Arthur’s Fist meme was the perfect outlet for those with a preference for passive aggression.

For those unfamiliar – it’s a reaction meme that all comes from a children’s television show about a mild-mannered aardvark. Obviously.

2. Mr Krabs

It all came from one inspired tweet, but it inspired a thousand (probably). Twitter user @isthatahmed’s take on a confused Mr Krabs from Spongebob Squarepants was pretty great, but what followed almost topped it.

3. The Dab

Though the Dab really started in 2015, it took wings in 2016. There’s a pretty interesting back story to how it came about which we won’t go into here, but in the meantime here’s Hillary Clinton being taught how to do it.

And here you can have your own lesson on how to do it, because apparently it’s difficult.

4. Mannequin challenge

Perhaps one of the most enduring memes of the year was the seemingly never-ending mannequin challenge, which sucked in everyone from sports teams to Beatles to Hillary Clinton (again).

5. Phelps face

The Olympics this summer were all about Michael Phelps, who broke a 2,000-year-old record by claiming his 13th individual gold medal.

But way more exciting than that was his face – which was pulled into a spectacular contortion when rival Chad le Clos appeared to be playing some mind games before the 200m butterfly semifinal.

In the end, it went so big Jimmy Fallon gave him his own angry-faced cutout.

6. Harambe

Depending on your stance, the Harambe zeitgeist was an inspired critique of a culture that values animal life over human, or just a load of bros making fun of a helpless gorilla. Either way, there’s no doubting he was one of the memes of the year, with seemingly endless jokes and even a series of candlelit vigils in his honour after his untimely death. Things got so bad the Cincinnati Zoo had to delete its Twitter account after pleas to stop went ignored.

7. Me at the beginning of 2016

Let’s be honest, 2016 has been pretty gruelling. I mean, Victoria Wood? Prince?! David Bowie?!! No, don’t say Harambe…

Anyway, the beginning of 2016 v the end of 2016 memes pretty much nailed it.

8. Pepe the Frog

Pepe is a meme almost as old as time (at least he’s been knocking around in one form or another for more than a decade). This year, however, he took something of a surprise turn: being appropriated by the Donald Trump-backing “alt-right” – a phenomena which eventually prompted the cartoon’s original creator to write an article “reclaiming” him. If ever a meme summed up our divided year, it was Pepe.

9. This is Fine

The “this is fine” meme – which originated from a series in KC Green’s Gunshow comic in 2013 – was given plenty of outings in a year that seemed to lurch from one shock to another.

But once again the political right got involved – when the Republican Party appropriated Green’s meme, he struck back with a new version. Seems like the dog and Pepe have something in common.

10. Joe Biden

Once Trump won his way into the White House, the internet responded in an entirely predictable way: with a torrent of memes about vice president Joe Biden.

Bonus content: Who could forget hot young Joe Biden?

11. Record scratch, freeze frame

You know that bit in films where you hear a record scratch, the picture freezes and the character on screen introduces themselves via a voiceover?

Twitter knows that moment. Twitter knows that moment very well.

12. Evil Kermit

Let’s face it, we’ve all got a secret dark side and Constantine, aka, Evil Kermit, is the best puppet to represent that.

13. Medieval reactions

Honestly, these were just the best of the lot.

Bonus Brexit edition.
