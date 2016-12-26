13 of the best memes that gave us life in 2016

Let’s face it – this year has been pretty tough going. From Mr Krabs to Harambe to the mannequin challenge, these were the memes that got us through it all.

1. Arthur’s Fist

When you offer somebody food and they say yeah pic.twitter.com/XJxFyHQ4kt — Uncle Ace (@fontsdevo) July 28, 2016

In a year where anger was in plentiful supply, the Arthur’s Fist meme was the perfect outlet for those with a preference for passive aggression.

For those unfamiliar – it’s a reaction meme that all comes from a children’s television show about a mild-mannered aardvark. Obviously.

When u block him on all social media and he doesn't find a way to contact u pic.twitter.com/m3T0203Rlr — Marlena Shar✨ (@LenaLitty) July 28, 2016

When you've got the AUX, the bass is about to drop, and it fades out to "In a quarter mile, make a left on…" pic.twitter.com/teskj8sdH7 — Starboi (@djvogue) July 28, 2016

2. Mr Krabs

When you just wake up from a nap and your parents already yelling at you pic.twitter.com/ksf0Sbop8P — keyboard warrior (@isthatahmed) February 1, 2016

It all came from one inspired tweet, but it inspired a thousand (probably). Twitter user @isthatahmed’s take on a confused Mr Krabs from Spongebob Squarepants was pretty great, but what followed almost topped it.

When they turn the lights on at the club and everybody u danced with realize u ugly pic.twitter.com/O2puER3p6N — Victor Pope Jr (@VictorPopeJr) March 9, 2016

When you fall asleep in class and your body jumps and you look around to see if anyone saw you pic.twitter.com/Xt5J8T1oe9 — issa jeff (@adorsed) March 15, 2016

3. The Dab

Though the Dab really started in 2015, it took wings in 2016. There’s a pretty interesting back story to how it came about which we won’t go into here, but in the meantime here’s Hillary Clinton being taught how to do it.

And here you can have your own lesson on how to do it, because apparently it’s difficult.

4. Mannequin challenge

Perhaps one of the most enduring memes of the year was the seemingly never-ending mannequin challenge, which sucked in everyone from sports teams to Beatles to Hillary Clinton (again).

🎈🎉🎂 A video posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:13am PST

We love what we do! MannequinChallenge… – New Jersey Hammerheads Underwater Rugby | Facebook



5. Phelps face

When you're the real Slim Shady but someone else stood up. pic.twitter.com/CtQTu7FXEa — B®endan (@ChiBDM) August 9, 2016

The Olympics this summer were all about Michael Phelps, who broke a 2,000-year-old record by claiming his 13th individual gold medal.

But way more exciting than that was his face – which was pulled into a spectacular contortion when rival Chad le Clos appeared to be playing some mind games before the 200m butterfly semifinal.

When you know you're going to see this meme for the next month. #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/N3axBEK0hI — M.A.Larson (@M_A_Larson) August 9, 2016

When you have 10,000 spoons and all you need is a knife #phelpsface pic.twitter.com/YmC0AIPE70 — Dave Powell (@davidpowell83) August 9, 2016

In the end, it went so big Jimmy Fallon gave him his own angry-faced cutout.

6. Harambe

Depending on your stance, the Harambe zeitgeist was an inspired critique of a culture that values animal life over human, or just a load of bros making fun of a helpless gorilla. Either way, there’s no doubting he was one of the memes of the year, with seemingly endless jokes and even a series of candlelit vigils in his honour after his untimely death. Things got so bad the Cincinnati Zoo had to delete its Twitter account after pleas to stop went ignored.

If you're sad, just remember the world is 4.543 billion years old and you somehow managed to exist at the same time as Harambe. — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) August 18, 2016

I started replacing some family photos at my parents' house with photos of Harambe but my mom caught me. pic.twitter.com/JIGmKSateq — pat tobin (@tastefactory) August 20, 2016

7. Me at the beginning of 2016

me at the beginning of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/ibgfV2JYHd — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 9, 2016

Let’s be honest, 2016 has been pretty gruelling. I mean, Victoria Wood? Prince?! David Bowie?!! No, don’t say Harambe…

Anyway, the beginning of 2016 v the end of 2016 memes pretty much nailed it.

me at the beginning of 2016 vs me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/Pwz1OnMZsI — Gabe Bergado (@gabebergado) December 9, 2016

Me at the beginning of 2016; me at the end of 2016. pic.twitter.com/h1uHkFW2zm — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) December 9, 2016

8. Pepe the Frog

Pepe is a meme almost as old as time (at least he’s been knocking around in one form or another for more than a decade). This year, however, he took something of a surprise turn: being appropriated by the Donald Trump-backing “alt-right” – a phenomena which eventually prompted the cartoon’s original creator to write an article “reclaiming” him. If ever a meme summed up our divided year, it was Pepe.

9. This is Fine

The “this is fine” meme – which originated from a series in KC Green’s Gunshow comic in 2013 – was given plenty of outings in a year that seemed to lurch from one shock to another.

But once again the political right got involved – when the Republican Party appropriated Green’s meme, he struck back with a new version. Seems like the dog and Pepe have something in common.

. @GOP We actually paid the artist who made this. Here's what he came up with. pic.twitter.com/4D4bmx9ccp — The Nib (@thenib) July 26, 2016

two good boys haveing a weird time pic.twitter.com/10g2rztleA — kc grəən (@kcgreenn) November 11, 2016

10. Joe Biden

Once Trump won his way into the White House, the internet responded in an entirely predictable way: with a torrent of memes about vice president Joe Biden.

Biden: Ok here's the plan: have you seen Home Alone

Obama: Joe, no

Biden: Just one booby trap

Obama: Joe pic.twitter.com/IDTc2L1sKF — Dean E. S. Richard (@deanfortythree) November 11, 2016

Bonus content: Who could forget hot young Joe Biden?

Young Joe Biden could leave me on read at 4:30 and text at 8:47 and I would reply at 8:46 pic.twitter.com/0Tz38Eau48 — ॐ (@_naidacielo) November 12, 2016

11. Record scratch, freeze frame

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/tM124UuQXq — Samta 🎅👌 (@SamSimmonds_Z) May 26, 2016

You know that bit in films where you hear a record scratch, the picture freezes and the character on screen introduces themselves via a voiceover?

Twitter knows that moment. Twitter knows that moment very well.

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/rcoHcoQT7T — Emily Ashton (@elashton) September 2, 2016

*Record scratch*



*Freeze frame*



Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/TXU6T6iM3B — ben 🌊 (@a7xweeman) August 15, 2016

12. Evil Kermit

Me: I should go to the library and study for my final that's tomorrow morning

Also me: you know who isn't taking finals this year? Harambe pic.twitter.com/IVPn5BqvaG — Austin Rodgers (@AustinFromUNT) December 12, 2016

Let’s face it, we’ve all got a secret dark side and Constantine, aka, Evil Kermit, is the best puppet to represent that.

13. Medieval reactions

When you forget to contour pic.twitter.com/d2HkhkHFaN — Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) January 26, 2016

Honestly, these were just the best of the lot.

"I've got work tomorrow so I'll only have one drink" pic.twitter.com/FlKP69HDeq — Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) April 8, 2015

When your future kids start complaining about their day and you about to hit them with another 2016 story pic.twitter.com/mPsrZtDxnP — Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) November 10, 2016

Bonus Brexit edition.