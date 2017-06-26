12-year-old Dublin boy melts everyone’s hearts on the Voice UK

The Voice UK has revamped itself this season and introduced the Voice Kids.

Not only have we had one Irish contestant wow the judges since the season began, but two.

Meet Devon Browne, the 12-year-old Dublin lad with the sweetest voice you’ll ever hear.

By his side to support him at the audition was his mother Kim, despite giving birth to a little girl, Bella a mere five days ago.

“She smells lovely,” he said to presenter Emma Willis when asked about his new baby sister.

He then went on to say that singing makes him feel he’s “cool and all” before single-handedly melting everyone's hearts with One Direction’s Story of my Life.

How adorable?