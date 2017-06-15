12-year-old delivers her baby brother and the pictures will have you in tears

If having a baby wasn’t emotional enough, try having your 12-year-old daughter help deliver him/her.

On the lead up to the birth, Jacee Dellapena from Mississippi asked her mother Dede if she could be present for the birth of her new baby brother.

While in the delivery room she began to cried as she thought she’d be too small to see what was going on.

It was then the doctor asked if she wanted to pop on some scrubs and gloves and help deliver the baby herself.

The doctor then guided Jacee's hands throughout the entire process, while the father captured the amazing moment on his phone.

Jacee has since told various news outlets that is was “the best moment of my life".