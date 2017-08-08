12-year-old Cork girl shocks shoppers by singing karaoke in London toy store

We all know her as 'Ireland’s youngest busker' but staff at London’s Hamleys believed that she was just a fellow shopper - until this happened.

Allie Sherlock was on holidays in London over the weekend and as she strolled around the toy shop, one of the ‘toy testers’ approached her about playing with the new Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit.

Little did they know what would happen next.

The little girl with the big voice sang Zara Larsson's Uncover and left jaws of the staff/customers on the floor.

Just watch their faces:

The Douglas native is well-known around Cork and Dublin city for her busking performances and cover versions of songs by Adele, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys and Jessie J.