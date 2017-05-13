12-year-old busker, Ali performs an original song for the first time

Allie Sherlock is the pint-sized powerhouse singer famous for drawing in the crowds as she busks on the streets of Dublin and her hometown of Cork.

Her powerful voice and talent has invaded the camera rolls of many passersby needing physical proof that she is in fact real and just 12-years-old.

So much so, we’d be very surprised if you haven't spotted this little girl on your timeline at least once in the last year.

This week, she upped her game (we know, we didn’t think it was possible either) by singing the “very first song she wrote”.

The stunning ballad, which we believe is called, “I Don’t Want to See You Again” goes something like this:

In the words of Chandler Bing, “can she BE anymore talented?”.

Keep up the good work, Allie.