12 ways to put the new 280 character limit on Twitter to good use

Despite the initial uproar, the Twittersphere is finally getting used to the new 280 character limit on tweets.

And it turns out, however many letters you give them, people online will just keep trying to make jokes.

Here are 12 ways people are doing good things with the new letter count.

1. Shameless self promotion

Good one, Google France. Very on brand.

2. An extra long wall for that little man to peak behind

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) This is a bad idea.

┳┻|⊂ﾉ

┻┳| — Mariners (@Mariners) September 27, 2017

Even those who didn’t like the change were making the most of it.

3. The entire Bojack Horseman theme tune.

back in the 90s, I was in a very famous tv show

i'm BoJack the Horse, BoJack the Horse

don't act like you don't know

and i'm trying to hold on to my past

it's been so long

i don't think i'm gonna last

i guess i'll just try

and make you understand

that i'm more horse than a man... — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 27, 2017

Why did Twitter choose 280 in particular?

Aside from the fact that it’s double the old limit, 140, maybe it’s because 280 characters can almost perfectly contain the entire Bojack Horseman theme tune.

No one could be angry that.

4. Mocking Donald Trump

I'd like to make use of my 280 charachters to laugh at Donald Trump for not having access to something his critics have.



AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH https://t.co/RhMZv3dSh2 — Jules (@jules_su) September 28, 2017

Twitter said they were testing the change by only rolling it out to certain users, but some noticed that the length of Donald Trump’s world-altering tweets had stayed the same.

5. Reliving former viral glory

BREAKING: The world's problems will not be solved by arguing with strangers on Twitter. We'll update you when we have more on this story.



UPDATE: The world's problems will still not be solved by arguing with strangers on Twitter, even with 280 characters to play with. — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 28, 2017

6. Typing out the full versions of long lost Simpsons quotes

You know, most people don't know the difference between apple cider and apple juice, but I do. Now here's a little trick to help you remember. If it's clear and yella, you've got juice there, fella. If it's tangy and brown, you're in cider town. Now, there's two exceptions and it — Simpsons Screens (@simpscreens) September 27, 2017

Oh you know this one – season eight, episode four, when the Simpsons bump into Ned Flanders at a cider mill.

And what about this one?

So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel, and in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on ‘em. “Give me five bees for a quarter,” you’d say. Now where were we? Oh yeah. The important thing was I had an onion on — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) September 27, 2017

Don’t remember?

7. Celebrating iconic moments in pop culture

Be quiet, Tiffany! Be quiet! Stop it! I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you! Learn something from this! When you go to bed at night, you lay th — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 29, 2017

This is what Tyra Banks shouted at America’s Next Top Model contestant Tiffany Richardson back in 2005, a moment that also created one of the internet’s favourite GIFs.

8. Honouring memes in full

Okay honestly the point I was trying to make is that with 280 characters, etiquette is going to become far more important on Twitter as the years START

COMING

AND

THEY

DONT

STOP

COMING

FED

TO

THE

RULES

AND

I

HIT

THE

GROUND

RUNNING

DIDN'T

MAKE

SENSE

NOT

TO

LIVE

FOR

FUN — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) September 27, 2017

Now all your favourite memes can be played out word for word.

9. Naming Games Of Thrones characters in full

Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons. — fey (@feytastic) September 27, 2017

10. Being really concise

This is just to say



I have raised

the limit

of the characters on

the webpage



and which

you probably thought

were more

than adequate



Forgive me

it's difficult

to punish

verbal abuse



This is easier

and costs

less money

and um



Some other stuff

uh, thinkfluencing,

pivoting to vi — J. Robert Lennon (@jrobertlennon) September 27, 2017

This one also mocked Jack Dorsey’s verbose tweet announcing the change.

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

11. Improving classic novels

Hi so I'm calling about the baby shoes? Are they still available? Great! I just had a baby and, you know, haha, baby needs a new pair of shoes! Anyway, so are they, like, NEVER worn? Or just, like, near mint? OK, great. Like, can I ask why—like, your baby didn't like them, or di — J. Robert Lennon (@jrobertlennon) September 27, 2017

Surely this version of Ernest Hemingway’s six word story “For sale: baby shoes, never worn” is much better.

12. Wasting everybody’s time

Maybe this is a great move for Twitter after all.