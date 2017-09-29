12 ways to put the new 280 character limit on Twitter to good use
Despite the initial uproar, the Twittersphere is finally getting used to the new 280 character limit on tweets.
And it turns out, however many letters you give them, people online will just keep trying to make jokes.
Here are 12 ways people are doing good things with the new letter count.
1. Shameless self promotion
⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚪️⚪️⚪️— Google FR (@GoogleFR) September 28, 2017
⚪️⚪️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚪️⚪️
⚪️💛❤️❤️❤️⚪️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚪️
⚪️💛💛💛⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️
💛💛💛⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️
💛💛⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️💙💙💙💙💙
💛💛⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️💙💙💙💙💙
💛💛💛⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️💙💙
⚪️💛💛💛⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️💙💙💙
⚪️💛💚💚💚⚪️💚💚💚💚⚪️
⚪️⚪️💚💚💚💚💚💚💚⚪️⚪️
⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️💚💚💚💚⚪️⚪️⚪️#280characters
Good one, Google France. Very on brand.
2. An extra long wall for that little man to peak behind
┳┻|— Mariners (@Mariners) September 27, 2017
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻| _
┻┳| •.•) This is a bad idea.
┳┻|⊂ﾉ
┻┳|
Even those who didn’t like the change were making the most of it.
3. The entire Bojack Horseman theme tune.
back in the 90s, I was in a very famous tv show— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 27, 2017
i'm BoJack the Horse, BoJack the Horse
don't act like you don't know
and i'm trying to hold on to my past
it's been so long
i don't think i'm gonna last
i guess i'll just try
and make you understand
that i'm more horse than a man...
Why did Twitter choose 280 in particular?
Aside from the fact that it’s double the old limit, 140, maybe it’s because 280 characters can almost perfectly contain the entire Bojack Horseman theme tune.
No one could be angry that.
4. Mocking Donald Trump
I'd like to make use of my 280 charachters to laugh at Donald Trump for not having access to something his critics have.— Jules (@jules_su) September 28, 2017
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH https://t.co/RhMZv3dSh2
Twitter said they were testing the change by only rolling it out to certain users, but some noticed that the length of Donald Trump’s world-altering tweets had stayed the same.
5. Reliving former viral glory
BREAKING: The world's problems will not be solved by arguing with strangers on Twitter. We'll update you when we have more on this story.— Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 28, 2017
UPDATE: The world's problems will still not be solved by arguing with strangers on Twitter, even with 280 characters to play with.
6. Typing out the full versions of long lost Simpsons quotes
You know, most people don't know the difference between apple cider and apple juice, but I do. Now here's a little trick to help you remember. If it's clear and yella, you've got juice there, fella. If it's tangy and brown, you're in cider town. Now, there's two exceptions and it— Simpsons Screens (@simpscreens) September 27, 2017
Oh you know this one – season eight, episode four, when the Simpsons bump into Ned Flanders at a cider mill.
And what about this one?
So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel, and in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on ‘em. “Give me five bees for a quarter,” you’d say. Now where were we? Oh yeah. The important thing was I had an onion on— James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) September 27, 2017
Don’t remember?
September 27, 2017
7. Celebrating iconic moments in pop culture
Be quiet, Tiffany! Be quiet! Stop it! I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you! Learn something from this! When you go to bed at night, you lay th— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 29, 2017
This is what Tyra Banks shouted at America’s Next Top Model contestant Tiffany Richardson back in 2005, a moment that also created one of the internet’s favourite GIFs.
8. Honouring memes in full
Okay honestly the point I was trying to make is that with 280 characters, etiquette is going to become far more important on Twitter as the years START— Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) September 27, 2017
COMING
AND
THEY
DONT
STOP
COMING
FED
TO
THE
RULES
AND
I
HIT
THE
GROUND
RUNNING
DIDN'T
MAKE
SENSE
NOT
TO
LIVE
FOR
FUN
Now all your favourite memes can be played out word for word.
9. Naming Games Of Thrones characters in full
Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.— fey (@feytastic) September 27, 2017
10. Being really concise
This is just to say— J. Robert Lennon (@jrobertlennon) September 27, 2017
I have raised
the limit
of the characters on
the webpage
and which
you probably thought
were more
than adequate
Forgive me
it's difficult
to punish
verbal abuse
This is easier
and costs
less money
and um
Some other stuff
uh, thinkfluencing,
pivoting to vi
This one also mocked Jack Dorsey’s verbose tweet announcing the change.
This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu— jack (@jack) September 26, 2017
11. Improving classic novels
Hi so I'm calling about the baby shoes? Are they still available? Great! I just had a baby and, you know, haha, baby needs a new pair of shoes! Anyway, so are they, like, NEVER worn? Or just, like, near mint? OK, great. Like, can I ask why—like, your baby didn't like them, or di— J. Robert Lennon (@jrobertlennon) September 27, 2017
Surely this version of Ernest Hemingway’s six word story “For sale: baby shoes, never worn” is much better.
12. Wasting everybody’s time
— '''''☂''''' (@Elurchin) September 27, 2017
Maybe this is a great move for Twitter after all.
