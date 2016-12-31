12 very good reasons to stay in on New Year's Eve

It’s true that by the time New Year’s Eve comes around, you’ve been drinking solidly for a month, eaten ALL the cheese, and you’re as broke as can be. But of course you have to drag yourself outside to have a great time and see the New Year in.

Now we know it’s not socially acceptable to stay in, go to bed at 11pm and miss the whole thing, but here are some very good reasons to consider it.

1. It’s way more expensive than any normal night out

What is it about a special occasion that makes it reasonable to hike prices up so you’re paying €20 for entry to a dingy pub? It’s daylight robbery is what it is.

2. It’s busy. So busy

Like shopping the weekend before Christmas, except with pressure to actually enjoy it.

3. And cold

By now temperatures are just unreasonable.

4. Plus you have to wear something special

Which definitely doesn’t go with thermals and a knitted roll neck.

5. You HAVE to have the Best. Night. Ever.

Everyone knows nights are better when they’re unplanned.

6. If you want to go home at 11pm you absolutely can’t

7. If you’re single, the countdown to midnight

Heavily dependent on the rest of your group of friends having, or not having, a significant other. But the added politics of meeting someone that night who you might want to see the New Year in with, is pressure no one needs.

8. If you’re in a relationship, the countdown to midnight

It’s just a big ball of cringe.

9. Fireworks are overrated anyway

Unless you have a front row seat overlooking Sydney Harbour Bridge or a balcony on the Thames.

10. There’s always someone who gets upset

What is it about New Year’s Eve that makes tears inevitable? If it’s not someone in your group getting emosh about what they haven’t achieved in a year, or not having met the love of their life/regret over breaking up with said love of life, it’s a stranger you find abandoned on a pavement with vomit in their hair and no idea how to get home. All the build-up, sense of occasion and ‘end of another year’ realisation can be emotional – add three bottles of cava and of course someone will get teary.

11. Getting home is the worst

Good luck finding a quick and easy way home while you’re freezing and sobering up.

12. Then on the most hungover day of the year – you’re supposed to be turning over a new leaf

No thanks.