12 tweets from dads who are absolutely nailing this parenting lark

Happy Father’s Day! To celebrate steal a moment to read these tweets from dads who are sharing their parenting journey for our amusement.

1. Relaxation hack

My kids hide in their rooms whenever I use the vacuum. Sometimes I just turn on the vacuum and lounge on the sofa. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) July 14, 2016

2. He’s coming for you…

Approaching a child with a comb is a lot like approaching someone with a chainsaw. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) April 5, 2016

3. Independence is overrated

4yo: "Daaaaddy! I need your help! I'm in the bathroom! I tried to practice wiping my own butt!"

Me: "How'd it go?"

4yo: "Not too good."



Oh. — ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) May 17, 2016

4. Toddler v puddle

Are all toddlers so bloody dramatic!? This is a picture of Charlie this morning, he'd just dropped his biscuit in a puddle. pic.twitter.com/sNyKdUbYSJ — Man vs Baby (@mattcoyney) May 25, 2017

5. Only answer the question

We have the most scintillating dinner conversations. pic.twitter.com/a3WQoekB56 — ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) June 13, 2017

6. Dad gets burned

5-year-old daughter: Why does Mom wear makeup?



Me: To look pretty.



5: But she's already pretty.



Me: Aww.



5: Dad, you should wear makeup. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2015

7. It’s so they can easily attract bees

With kids, I don't even ask why things are sticky anymore. I just assume everything is sticky. Sticky is now my default. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) April 1, 2016

8. At least you can’t share socks? Can you?

4-year-old: Can I have some of your candy?



Wife: I got this for Mother's Day.



4: You're only a mom because of me. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 13, 2017

9. Focus on what’s important

Wife: How's Steph?



Me: Not good. Hurt his knee, could be out a while



Wife: Blank stare



Me: What?



Wife: I was talking about our daughter — Total Dad Move (@totaIdadmoves) April 27, 2016

10. Get them ready for the real world

Summer vacation can't come fast enough. I'm sick of waiting all day for the kids to unload the dishwasher. — Whit Honea (@whithonea) June 1, 2015

11. School them in economics

5-year-old: I wish we all had infinity dollars



Me: That’d wreck the economy



5: I just-



Me: Go to your room until you understand inflation — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 7, 2015

12. Or rather get schooled in economics