12 things Donald Trump is the best at, according to Donald Trump

One thing’s for certain about Donald Trump, he’s not afraid to blow his own trumpet.

You might not know this about him, but there’s lots of things he is apparently the best in the world at. So here’s a fun reminder of all of those things:

1. Building walls

“I will build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me.”

2. Creating jobs

“I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created. I tell you that.”

3. Being a defender and a champion

“I will be America’s greatest defender and most loyal champion.”

4. Helping women

“I cherish women. I want to help women. I’m going to be able to do things for women that no other candidate would be able to do.”

5. Not being anti-Semitic

“I am the least anti-Semitic person you’ve ever seen in your entire life.”

6. Not being racist

“I am the least racist person, the least racist person that you’ve ever seen, the least.”

7. Having words

“I know words, I have the best words.”

8. Handling bad stories

“I don’t mind bad stories. I can handle a bad story better than anybody, as long as it’s true.”

9. Understanding debt

“I’m the king of debt. I understand debt better than probably anybody. I know how to deal with debt, so well. I love debt.”

10. Breaking the glass ceiling

“I was the one that really broke the glass ceiling on behalf of women more than anybody in the construction industry.”

11. Beating China at things

“When was the last time anybody saw [the US] beating, let’s say, China in a trade deal? They kill us. I beat China all the time. All the time.”

12. Golf courses

“Obama is going to be out playing golf. He might be on one of my courses. I would invite him, I actually would say. I have the best courses in the world, so I’d say, you know what, if he wants to.”