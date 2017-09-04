12 of the funniest reactions to Britain's royal baby news

Back to Discover Home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced they are expecting their third baby, a sibling for Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The news came after Kate, who is less than 12 weeks pregnant, had to pull out of a public engagement on Monday due to severe morning sickness.

While social media was awash with congratulatory messages for the British royal couple, the news certainly led to some creative tweets…

1. This phone’s literally buzzing with the good news

2. This person who feels Prince Harry’s pain

3. The psychic nan who predicted the news

4. This person who just can’t get what the fuss is all about

5. Was this William’s plan all along?

6. When you realise you might get an extra bank holiday

7. When news like this makes total mathematical sense

8. What Prince George might be thinking right now

9. This person who is possibly the most accurate psychic of all time

10. All important things in life come with emojis

11. The reporters having to get by with very little

12. And here’s someone’s worked out the whole childcare thing
KEYWORDS: Viral, Royal, FunnyBabyReactions, UK, Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Pregnancy, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, royal baby, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover