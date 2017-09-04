12 of the funniest reactions to Britain's royal baby news

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced they are expecting their third baby, a sibling for Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The news came after Kate, who is less than 12 weeks pregnant, had to pull out of a public engagement on Monday due to severe morning sickness.

While social media was awash with congratulatory messages for the British royal couple, the news certainly led to some creative tweets…

1. This phone’s literally buzzing with the good news

These notifications on my phone are going crazy! Even my weather app is telling me Kate is pregnant again! #RoyalBaby — Derek Faye (@Derek_Faye) September 4, 2017

2. This person who feels Prince Harry’s pain

Exclusive: Prince Harry receives phone call about #RoyalBaby number 3 bumping him down to 6th in line to the throne



(Photo: @PA) pic.twitter.com/c1XIg3P2O6 — Becky Barnes (@BeckyBarnesB) September 4, 2017

3. The psychic nan who predicted the news

My nan said she'd seen about #royalbaby last week but I couldn't find anything in the news/online so assumed she'd made it up?!#psychicnan 🔮 — Stephanie Miles (@StephAmieMiles) September 4, 2017

4. This person who just can’t get what the fuss is all about

Oh, look, the Royals are having another baby, time to get this useful Venn diagram out again #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/94p19GZphZ — Tom Albrighton (@TMALBRGHTN) September 4, 2017

5. Was this William’s plan all along?

When you realise that you'll be on Paternity leave when the World Cup is on! #Royalbaby pic.twitter.com/xGuAdsw2Mp — Town Truths (@Town_Truths) September 4, 2017

6. When you realise you might get an extra bank holiday

A third royal baby, can we get a bank holiday for this https://t.co/EFzO6VIQ3f — A N T O N Y (@Antony_Whitaker) September 4, 2017

7. When news like this makes total mathematical sense

ROYAL BABY



ROYAL BABIES



ROYAL BABY³



ROYAL BABY: RESURRECTION #royalbaby — THE DUKE OF SURREY (@samwrite) September 4, 2017

8. What Prince George might be thinking right now

#royalbaby "Never mind ear protectors, Pater! You should have put something on the end of it! How many more siblings are after my crown?" pic.twitter.com/q5Kn9kgUy0 — Susannah Bean (@FemmeDomestique) September 4, 2017

9. This person who is possibly the most accurate psychic of all time

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are expecting another #royalbaby



I predict it'll be a boy.



Or a girl. pic.twitter.com/tihSGhpOKA — Hacker T Dog (@CBBC_Hacker) September 4, 2017

10. All important things in life come with emojis

This #royalbaby hash tag deserves an emoji after it.. Something like #royalbaby👶 — Unstoppable MUGIBSON (@Mugibson) September 4, 2017

11. The reporters having to get by with very little

Presenter: "The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant" -turns to reporter - "Can you tell us any more?" Reporter: "No, not really" 😂 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 4, 2017

12. And here’s someone’s worked out the whole childcare thing