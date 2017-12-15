12 of 2017’s best memes

It’s been a good year for memes, making it quite the challenge to pick a single one for each month.

So apologies to the solar eclipse, the floor is, the Babadook, the Trump orb, Snapchat hot dog, the Sheriff and blinking guy. You were good, but in your respective months there were better.

Like…

1. Salt Bae

Ottoman steak ?? A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Nusret Gokce’s extravagant meat cutting technique went viral in January, and other than Trump Draws was probably the first really memorable meme of the year.

Fairy bread ?? #saltbae #fairybae @nusr_et A post shared by Alek Jakubiak (@j.kube) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

The parody above sums up the hype that surrounded Gokce after his Instagram account was found.

The restaurateur’s signature salt sprinkle sparked football celebrations and mass internet hysteria, and the Turkish phenomenon has been dining out on it ever since.

2. Roll Safe

You can't be broke if you don't check your bank account pic.twitter.com/brpgiWflym — Ryan (@RyanWindoww) January 23, 2017

Roll Safe, the character portrayed by actor Kayode Ewumi in web series Hood Documentary, was everywhere during the month of February – with his grinning face accompanying tons of advice that’s probably better off not followed.

u can't disappoint ur family if you've never made them proud in the first place pic.twitter.com/Ui8vRct0oC — • dyl • (@DylanM_97) February 1, 2017

3. Meryl Streep singing

The Killers: It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?



Me: IT WAS ONLY A KISS IT WAS ONLY A KISS pic.twitter.com/pDsShTLWzc — erika™ (@erikaofthestate) March 19, 2017

Meryl Streep continued the year’s strong start when an image of her shouting at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony, from two years earlier, took off in March.

The Oscar-winning actress was soon joining top artists in duets of their best-known songs.

Meryl Streep: mamma mia



me: HERE I GO AGAIN pic.twitter.com/V3HT0KmeSE — Meryl Memes (@MerylMemes) March 19, 2017

queen: THUNDERBOLTS AND LIGHTNING VERY VERY FRIGHTENING ME

me: GALELILEO ᴳᴬᴸᴱᴸᴵᴸᴱᴼ pic.twitter.com/d7dsteEcmB — ً (@DAREDEVlllS) March 19, 2017

And some of their lesser known songs too.

Alicia Keys: IN NEW YOOOOOORK



Me: CONCRETE JUNGLE WET DREAM TOMAAAAATO pic.twitter.com/9VM4tXytHs — Man of the Decade (@MissZindzi) March 18, 2017

4. Spotify playlists

made my crush a lil playlist 🤗💕 pic.twitter.com/VnGaEDa7RX — Gráinne (@wholegrainne) April 20, 2017

A format that was first used as an innovative way to break up with someone soon morphed into something else, with some Twitter users instead using Spotify playlists to send corny messages to their crush.

They were being used throughout the month of April for obscure references from things like The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody, Bee Movie, or even that viral video of the Scottish woman whose kids forgot to flush the loo.

i made a playlist for my crush 😩🙈😜 pic.twitter.com/yg9DvEtahg — emma (@ebrm1975) April 20, 2017

5. Mocking SpongeBob

mcdonald's: "our ice cream machine broke"

me: "oUR eyeZ kreeM muhSheen broKe" pic.twitter.com/8UY4aOzo40 — 🖤 (@ZEPHANIIIAH) May 8, 2017

May’s meme is doubtless still being used to mock people on WhatsApp groups the world over.

The image of SpongeBob comes from an episode in 2012, when it’s discovered that the Bikini Bottom resident clucks like a chicken whenever he sees plaid.

But the derp-like expression, combined with upper and lowercase letters, gave the moment an altogether different meaning.

iPhone users: "Android quality is trash"



Android users: "aNdRoId QwUliaTY iS TrwAsh" pic.twitter.com/Pf8vBfVU2j — hentai enthusiast 🦋 (@JayNoHoes) May 8, 2017

Alongside Confused Mr Krabs from 2016, it’s been another strong year for the ever memeable sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

6. Living in 3017

We're all living in 2017 while this man is living in 3017 pic.twitter.com/S5ZqoNuUO4 — Ovais Sheikh (@OvaisBowss) June 10, 2017

People love a good life hack, but they love to laugh more.

Combining the two let people show their ingenuity in June – whether it was handing out business cards with QR codes on them or finding innovative ways of eating food.

YALL last night at the club some guy handed me this and told me to text him. WE ARE IN 2017 THIS MAN IS IN 3017 pic.twitter.com/EqEvpDrVbo — marissa (@marissuh_x) June 11, 2017

y'all still stuck in 2017, meanwhile I'm out here in 3017 pic.twitter.com/GxEUrgzC9y — Justin (@nothinbutlag) May 16, 2017

7. Nothing but respect for MY president

Donald Trump’s star has endured a torrid time since he became president, being defaced and urinated upon.

But one supporter took the time to show it some love in July, cleaning it with a make-up wipe, and creating a movement.

People realised that if she was showing respect to her president, they should probably be doing the same for theirs.

stopped by to clean @pitbull 's star, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/BrwEjxf6In — madoggy (@MaddyBurke_) July 3, 2017

stopped to clean @shrek 's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/SGgZIe31kz — erin (@jeanjcket) July 3, 2017

Later in the year it was still performing well.

8. Distracted boyfriend

If there’s one meme that really crossed over in 2017, it was this one. It appeared early in the year but August catapulted it to new heights.

Things would eventually get very meta, the rest of the photo series would be discovered and the photographer would give interviews threatening legal action. But Distracted Boyfriend lives on.

sorry this took me so long pic.twitter.com/VSizlliYsX — Eternal Harryness or Woe (@harrytomlomsom) August 31, 2017

9. The ting goes

me: gently adds fries into the pot

the oil: pic.twitter.com/GtvnYLNRit — trogdor the burninator (@lilbabycurl) September 3, 2017

Comedian Michael Dapaah’s Man’s Not Hot freestyle for BBC Radio 1Xtra went everywhere in September, with his onomatopoeic gunshot noises spawning hosts of parodies.

Smh we all bout to die and we on twitter doing this pic.twitter.com/Ok16o6AZF5 — daddyfootfetish (@Killsosa) September 6, 2017

Big Ben's Final Ting pic.twitter.com/GYs7a4hZFv — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) September 2, 2017

Even when you know what’s coming, it’s still funny.

10. Homeboy is gonna like… get it

Lmao I've never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I'm screaming does she actually talk like this??? pic.twitter.com/ew30ugP6cJ — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) October 4, 2017

In October supermodel Bella Hadid came through with possibly 2017’s most awkward interview of 2017 when she went sneaker shopping with Complex.

The 21-year-old uttered some immortal words, and people took the clip and really ran with it.

If homeboys coming thru with bad memes then, it's quiet. But if homeboys coming thru with dope memes then homeboy's gonna like... get it — malek (@offlinemalek) October 6, 2017

11. What is an extreme sport?

What is an extreme sport? — Mandisi (@Mandac5) November 5, 2017

A simple question posed on Twitter promoted thousands of joke responses throughout the month of November. It honestly needs no more explanation than that.

Changing your bed sheets by yourself https://t.co/hmS3Ag9rV6 — don (@lolzdonz) November 7, 2017

Driving before your windshield defrosts when you’re late https://t.co/SxQq4IU6aC — Buddy Massey (@buddy_massey) November 13, 2017

Answering “what” when your momma calls your name https://t.co/cBhItS97b4 — Rev. MT (@Rev_MT) November 6, 2017

12. Yeah sex is cool but have you ever… been paid to write an article about your favourite memes?

yeah sex is cool but have you ever fantasized about an infrastructure renewal program funded by the taxes of billionaires — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) December 5, 2017

The year ended with a few strong country-specific memes – looking at you Terrence Howard and that whole cheating boyfriend train debacle – but this one was shared across nations.

Yeah sex is cool but what's cooler than being cool? Ice cold. I can't hear ya. I say what's cooler than being cool? Ice cold. Alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright — jax frost (@jaxonmalcolm) December 3, 2017

It started a couple of years ago but nobody was sad to see its return to round off the year.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever laid in your robe for 3 hours after a shower — ryan (@yeetztweetz) December 5, 2017

Let’s hope 2018 is just as wholesome.