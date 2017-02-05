12 feelgood things to help you through the week

If you're anything like us, 2017 has been a tough few weeks and sometimes you just need some good stuff to brighten up your day.

Here are 12 things that should perk you up and help you forget about what is going on in the world for a bit.

1. This manatee squashing his face into glass

Treat yourself to the full 37 seconds of this video. You deserve it.

In fact, watching it is probably good for your health.

2. These cats being forced to apologise to each other

our cats had a fight and my parents are trying to make them resolve it lol pic.twitter.com/O7IHihmPo1 — allie oetken (@allieoets) June 26, 2016

We assume they made up in the end.

3. These adorable kids remaking the matchmaker scene from Mulan

If you're having a bad day, watch these little kids remake "Honor To Us All" from Mulan and you'll smile pic.twitter.com/atZGJATkLG — Nerdy Asians (@NerdyAsians) January 8, 2017

The harmonies! The tiny grandma!

It’s perfection.

4. This stunning sunrise

Just breathe it all in (Owen Humphreys/PA)

That’s better (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The pictures were taken in Tynemouth, on the North East coast.

We suggest you breathe in and out deeply whilst staring at them, pretending nothing else exists.

5. This remake of the Arthur theme tune

Remember the kid’s show Arthur, where all the characters were animals?

Ziggy Marley, who wrote and sang the original, and Chance the Rapper star in this video from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It’s pure and wholesome, so everything the world isn’t.

6. This Gif of Winnie-the-Pooh dancing to Pitbull

Me when my jam comes on #dancingwinnie pic.twitter.com/CqajWwUGDS — Dancing Winnie (@Dancing_Winnie) January 30, 2017

Go Winnie! Go Winnie!

It’s like this song was made for him.

7. These monkeys bathing in a hot spring

These Japanese snow monkeys are living their best lives and nothing in the world can stop them.

8. All the faces Winona Ryder pulled at the SAGs

That was an emotional journey.

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017

We wish we were this expressive.

9. This tiny ambitious rabbit

This picture was taken before and after telling her she can do anything she sets her mind to. pic.twitter.com/vLKk2qqOKm — (((Loryn Brantz))) (@LorynBrantz) January 26, 2017

Today’s going to be your day, bunny.

10. These elephants wearing jumpers

Villagers hand-knit giant sweaters to help keep rescued elephants warm > https://t.co/CtuaInOZfG pic.twitter.com/M9QXazOoEQ — Booooooom (@Booooooom) January 26, 2017

Their “jumbo jackets” take four weeks to make and protect the rescued elephants in north India from the winter cold.

11. This incredibly hard-hitting think piece

You may know Steven from his celebrated op-ed “Who’s a good boy then?”.

12. This video that shows how all the Pixar movies are connected

And with that, we’re filled with all the love of a thousand Pixar heart-warmers.