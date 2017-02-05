12 feelgood things to help you through the week
05/02/2017 - 10:37:28Back to Discover Home
If you're anything like us, 2017 has been a tough few weeks and sometimes you just need some good stuff to brighten up your day.
Here are 12 things that should perk you up and help you forget about what is going on in the world for a bit.
1. This manatee squashing his face into glass
Treat yourself to the full 37 seconds of this video. You deserve it.
In fact, watching it is probably good for your health.
2. These cats being forced to apologise to each other
our cats had a fight and my parents are trying to make them resolve it lol pic.twitter.com/O7IHihmPo1— allie oetken (@allieoets) June 26, 2016
We assume they made up in the end.
3. These adorable kids remaking the matchmaker scene from Mulan
If you're having a bad day, watch these little kids remake "Honor To Us All" from Mulan and you'll smile pic.twitter.com/atZGJATkLG— Nerdy Asians (@NerdyAsians) January 8, 2017
The harmonies! The tiny grandma!
It’s perfection.
4. This stunning sunrise
The pictures were taken in Tynemouth, on the North East coast.
We suggest you breathe in and out deeply whilst staring at them, pretending nothing else exists.
5. This remake of the Arthur theme tune
Remember the kid’s show Arthur, where all the characters were animals?
Ziggy Marley, who wrote and sang the original, and Chance the Rapper star in this video from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
It’s pure and wholesome, so everything the world isn’t.
6. This Gif of Winnie-the-Pooh dancing to Pitbull
Me when my jam comes on #dancingwinnie pic.twitter.com/CqajWwUGDS— Dancing Winnie (@Dancing_Winnie) January 30, 2017
Go Winnie! Go Winnie!
It’s like this song was made for him.
7. These monkeys bathing in a hot spring
地獄谷野猿公苑に行ってきました。外国人と日本人の比率が9:1くらいだったw pic.twitter.com/JdYpiEzRho— ひゅ～む (@hume55240618) January 11, 2017
These Japanese snow monkeys are living their best lives and nothing in the world can stop them.
8. All the faces Winona Ryder pulled at the SAGs
Never seen anyone experience as many emotions within a minute as #WinonaRyder did during @DavidKHarbour's #SAGAwards speech. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/GzPMPhfvBy— Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) January 30, 2017
That was an emotional journey.
I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017
We wish we were this expressive.
9. This tiny ambitious rabbit
This picture was taken before and after telling her she can do anything she sets her mind to. pic.twitter.com/vLKk2qqOKm— (((Loryn Brantz))) (@LorynBrantz) January 26, 2017
Today’s going to be your day, bunny.
10. These elephants wearing jumpers
Villagers hand-knit giant sweaters to help keep rescued elephants warm > https://t.co/CtuaInOZfG pic.twitter.com/M9QXazOoEQ— Booooooom (@Booooooom) January 26, 2017
Their “jumbo jackets” take four weeks to make and protect the rescued elephants in north India from the winter cold.
11. This incredibly hard-hitting think piece
January 17, 2017
You may know Steven from his celebrated op-ed “Who’s a good boy then?”.
12. This video that shows how all the Pixar movies are connectedToy Story – Oh my spurs! You ain’t never seen Easter eggs… | Facebook
And with that, we’re filled with all the love of a thousand Pixar heart-warmers.
Join the conversation - comment here