12 feelgood things to help you through the week

If you're anything like us, 2017 has been a tough few weeks and sometimes you just need some good stuff to brighten up your day.

Here are 12 things that should perk you up and help you forget about what is going on in the world for a bit.

1. This manatee squashing his face into glass

Treat yourself to the full 37 seconds of this video. You deserve it.

In fact, watching it is probably good for your health.

2. These cats being forced to apologise to each other

We assume they made up in the end.

3. These adorable kids remaking the matchmaker scene from Mulan

The harmonies! The tiny grandma!

It’s perfection.

4. This stunning sunrise

Just breathe it all in (Owen Humphreys/PA)

That’s better (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The pictures were taken in Tynemouth, on the North East coast.

We suggest you breathe in and out deeply whilst staring at them, pretending nothing else exists.

5. This remake of the Arthur theme tune

Remember the kid’s show Arthur, where all the characters were animals?

Ziggy Marley, who wrote and sang the original, and Chance the Rapper star in this video from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It’s pure and wholesome, so everything the world isn’t.

6. This Gif of Winnie-the-Pooh dancing to Pitbull

Go Winnie! Go Winnie!

It’s like this song was made for him.

7. These monkeys bathing in a hot spring

These Japanese snow monkeys are living their best lives and nothing in the world can stop them.

8. All the faces Winona Ryder pulled at the SAGs

That was an emotional journey.

We wish we were this expressive.

9. This tiny ambitious rabbit

Today’s going to be your day, bunny.

10. These elephants wearing jumpers

Their “jumbo jackets” take four weeks to make and protect the rescued elephants in north India from the winter cold.

11. This incredibly hard-hitting think piece

You may know Steven from his celebrated op-ed “Who’s a good boy then?”.

12. This video that shows how all the Pixar movies are connected

Toy Story – Oh my spurs! You ain’t never seen Easter eggs… | Facebook

And with that, we’re filled with all the love of a thousand Pixar heart-warmers.
